© Google Maps

An 18-year-old Bronx resident claims in a new lawsuit that workers at a juvenile detention center have been using their teen jailbirds as "sex slaves."Franklin Maldonado, who turns 19 in a few weeks, said he was placed at the Horizon Juvenile Center in the Bronx in 2013 and 2014, when he was just 15 years old., according to a Manhattan federal lawsuit.Maldonado's lawsuit said Medford would occasionally release him from "the hole," or a segregated unit for punishment, "and bring him to her office for the purposes of engaging in sexual contact with him."While Medford "preyed" on Maldonado, at least one other minor inmate was being "groomed" by another Horizon worker, the lawsuit said., the lawsuit said.An operator at Horizon said he could not locate a worker there named Medford.The city Department of Investigation and the Bronx District Attorney's Office are investigating the allegations, said a source familiar with the probes."We will review the complaint," said a spokesperson for the city Law Department, which defends the city against lawsuits.