Society's Child
Suspect in killings of five white men made threat: 'kill all white people':
Glenn E Rice, Ian Cummings, Joe Robertson and Toriano Porter
The Kansas City Star
Thu, 31 Aug 2017 17:21 UTC
Fredrick Demond Scott, who was charged Tuesday in two killings and named as a suspect in three more, made those statements in January 2014 at Center Alternative School, as documented in a municipal citation for harassment.
Scott, who is black, has been charged with murder in the deaths of Steven Gibbons, 57, and John Palmer, 54. On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced those charges, also naming Scott as a suspect in the killings of David Lenox, 67; Timothy S. Rice, 57, of Excelsior Springs; and Mike Darby, 61, co-owner of Coach's Bar & Grill at 103rd Street and Wornall Road.
Video Link:
All five were white men between ages 54 and 67. All five were fatally shot, most from behind, in surprise attacks as they walked dogs, visited parks and, in one case, walked down a city street.
Scott's mother said in an interview with The Star that he refused to get treatment for his paranoid schizophrenia but did not show any hatred toward white people. Scott was cited in Kansas City municipal court in 2013 for assault on his mother, accused of shoving her several times. She called police, hoping tough love would help him, she said.
"As far as I know Fredrick never had a problem with white people," his mother said. "He would do odd jobs for people and some of those people were white men."
Police said they did not know if the shootings were racially motivated.
Baker has said she saw no clear motive.
The trail victims were targeted when they were alone in an area Scott knew well, near his home.
After his arrest earlier this month, Scott repeatedly told detectives that he was angry about the 2015 shooting death of his half brother on his father's side, Gerrod H. Woods, 23. Woods was one of two men fatally shot Dec. 14, 2015 during a robbery near East 73rd Street and Wabash Avenue. On Friday, the man convicted in those killings, Jimmie Verge,who is black, was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
A co-worker of Scott's at a south Kansas City Burger King said Scott appeared to be severely damaged by his brother's death.
Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail
Kansas City police asked the public for information on June 27, 2017, about a man seen in this surveillance video, which was taken along Indian Creek Trail. The person in this video is not considered a suspect, but is someone police believe "may have vital information" in the homicide of 61-year-old Mike Darby who was found dead the morning of May 18.
Kansas City Police Department
If Scott is responsible for all five deaths, as Baker suggested, he would meet the FBI's standard of a serial killer.
Law enforcement officials close to the investigation described Scott as a loner, saying detectives had struggled to find many people who knew him well.
He had been in trouble with the law before, but not for anything close to murder.
A black man is 23 times more likely to kill a white man than a white man is to kill a black man. That's not reflected in the media however.
