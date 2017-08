© Global Look Press



Swedish police have recently expanded their list of so-called "vulnerable areas," where crime and extremism run rampant. RT talked to locals and observers about the problems in these troubled areas, widely known as "no-go zones."Sixty-one neighborhoods throughout the country were identified in the latest Swedish police report as vulnerable areas, with 23 being categorized as particularly vulnerable, up from 15 last year. These hotspots are "characterized by a low socio-economic status where criminals have an impact on the local community," according to the police definition.An estimated 5,000 criminals are operating in these areas, making upin total, according to the report. Witnesses are sometimes afraid to talk to police, and the presence of criminal gangs and the high levels of poverty and marginalization makes it harder for officers to do their job.," Salam Kurda, a local Kurdish shopkeeper and chairman of the corporate association in Husby, Stockholm, told RT. "One of the basic requirements for being a successful entrepreneur is safety, but the risk is quite big today.""If your life is at risk, money does not help," he added. "There has been quite a lot of shooting, very brutal mistreatment of our entrepreneurs, a lot of robbery, so the entrepreneurs have decided to change jobs or move to another area.". Society needs to keep the youth busy, make it difficult for them to end up in trouble. They are being used by adults. They sell drugs openly. They carry weapons," Kurda said.. These neighborhoods also serve as a breeding ground for radicalization and Islamist extremism. According to the Swedish Defense University,"The problem is the cultural difference and that these immigrants that come to Sweden do not want to integrate, or. We see this especially in many of the European countries where they have taken a lot of immigrants," Danish TV editor and host Jonas Christensen told RT."We don't see it in, for example, Poland or Hungary. But in Germany, or in the country where I live, in Denmark, we also have no-go zones, in Copenhagen for example; and Sweden also, especially in places where they have taken in a lot of immigrants," he explained."We see these problems also in France and Belgium. And in Sweden, government people,so they don't want to mention these no-go zones as no-go zones."Successive waves of refugees and migrants have come to Sweden for decades,. Fully integrating these arrivals, who often come from conservative Muslim societies, into liberal cosmopolitan Sweden, has proved to be a challenge. In late 2015, Sweden finally tightened up its generous entry policy, cutting welfare payments and insisting that new immigrants present valid ID documents.The term 'no-go zone' was originally coined by Swedish journalist Per Gudmundson in a 2014 editorial for the newspaper SvD, shortly after the publication of a police report that originally identified 55 vulnerable areas."The police does not use the term 'no go-zones.' It is originally military slang for areas under rebel control. But the question is if there are any clearer description of locations where 'the public in many cases experience it as if it is the criminals that rule the areas' and where 'police have not been able to fulfill their tasks,'" Gudmundson wrote Over the past few years there have been numerous notorious incidents connected to these areas, including:Although the list of vulnerable areas in Sweden has grown, this allegedly has more to do with the police reclassifying certain areas based on better intelligence rather than an actual deterioration in the neighborhoods themselves.Nevertheless, police certainly face difficulties maintaining law-and-order in these areas. In 2014, the police station in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, also known as Little Mogadishu, had to be abandoned after it was firebombed."We need to make a clear shift in direction, we cannot continue in this direction ten more years," Dan Eliasson, Swedish National Police Commissioner, said in June. "Society needs to do more, we need to do more."