Tragic Danni Smith suffered an appalling childhood - beaten, starved, imprisoned and raped by his stepdad for nine years. He had to rummage through bins for food and was handcuffed for days in a locked bedroom covered in animal mess.Council chiefs repeatedly tried to block him from accessing the records showing the horrors by cynically claiming it would be bad for his mental health.He first applied for them when he turned 16 in 2006. Legally they should have been sent to him within 40 days.Neither parent can be named for legal reasons.Danni was so hungry he'd eat plaster from the walls and says his stepdad let other paedophiles molest him. He told the Sunday People : "Most people's earliest memory is something to treasured. Mine is of being raped by my stepdad."Social workers knew what was happening and chose to do ­nothing. No one who failed me has ever said sorry."I think they hoped I'd give up trying to find out why they turned their backs on me, but I never would have let it go. I'm determined this won't happen to another innocent child."Danni was eventually taken into care in June 1999, two years after neighbours told social ­services of their fears he was being abused.Social workers first ­noticed unexplained bruising on his face when he was just six months but, bizarrely, removed him from the child protection register several times.Born a girl, Danni, who has changed his name now identifies as trans-masculine.His stepdad's filthy collection, including child abuse and bestiality images, were on the same tapes as kids' toons.In 2015, his stepdad was jailed for 22 years at Hove Crown Court after being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault, five of rape and two of sexual assault against another child, aged just four.Danni did not feel strong enough to give evidence against him. He said: "Before my second birthday, I was rummaging in bins looking for food. I'd be lucky if I was given two sandwiches a week.On one rare visit to my aunt's, I was astonished when she gave me a proper meal and asked if I'd had enough to eat."Instead, I was sexually abused over and over again. It was excruciating, because I was so little."I knew it was wrong but I didn't dare speak out for fear of what my stepdad would do. Sometimes, he'd let others abuse me, too. I was worthless to him."Danni would turn up at school so filthy and infested with head lice that no child wanted to be his friend. Yet he dreaded going home and once threw a table at a teacher so he'd be kept behind after class.Danni repeatedly attempted suicide and even threatened it in front of a social worker when he was seven.Danni said: "I could've been spared a lot of this trauma if information had been acted on earlier. By the time I was taken into care, the damage was done. I had no idea what it felt like to be loved or cherished."Just weeks after being taken into care, Danni's interim foster carers threw him a party for his ninth birthday and showered him with gifts. He said: "I burst into tears. I was so bewildered and confused by the unconditional love and attention. No one had bought me a birthday gift before."But Danni found it ever harder to cope with his past and began self harming and boozing. He wrote a poem about cutting himself called Dance with the Silver Devil.His mum has divorced his stepdad but still lives in the house where Danni was abused. He said she had never been a mum to him and he is glad his stepdad is in jail.Danni has post-traumatic stress disorder and fears he'll never find love or have his own family. He said: "I grew up thinking it was impossible anyone would ever love me.Specialist child abuse solicitors Dino Nocivelli and Joseph Carr, of Bolt Burdon Kemp represented Danni and describe his case as a "huge failing" on the council's part.Joseph said: "There were so many opportunities to intervene and put Danni into a place of safety but Danni was let down, time and time again."As a consequence of these gross failures he suffered the very worst neglect and abuse imaginable which has had a terrible impact on his life."The council said an independent social care expert was looking into its practices following the case. A spokesman said: "We are acutely aware of, and very much regret, the pain and suffering caused to Danni Smith during his time in the family home."