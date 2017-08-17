© BBC News / YouTube

The BBC has produced a video that claims GIFs featuring black people amount to "digital blackface" while white people using dark-skinned emojis are guilty of cultural appropriation.The video, presented by freelancer Victoria Princewill, who contributes to the Guardian and the Independent, begins with a 'trigger warning' in case viewers find the footage offensive.Princewill claims the most popular 'reaction GIFs' available on social media platforms are of "black people being dramatic."She says they are the 21st century version of minstrel shows, which pandered to "mocking, demeaning stereotypes, and exaggerated black people's features and their expressions.""Black people are not here for other people's entertainment," she says, showing GIFs of black entertainers Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna.Princewill also tackles "white people using dark-skinned emojis.""This is a form of cultural appropriation, paying little respect to someone's culture and using it however you please," she says, alongside a photograph of a white woman with dreadlocks.Addressing what is wrong with "white people using these GIFs and using these emojis," Princewill explains: "We're not symbols of excessive emotion, and we aren't here to make you look more sassy, more sexy or more street.""We don't want to be seen as having two-dimensional personalities. Let us decide for ourselves how we wish to be perceived."The video ends with Princewill asking for viewers to share their own perspective on the issue.