White nationalists planning rally in Lexington, Kentucky to oppose removal of two Confederate statues
BILL ESTEP AND BETH MUSGRAVE
Miami Herald
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 19:41 UTC
Matthew Heimbach, chairman of the Traditionalist Worker Party, said his group and others allied under the umbrella of the Nationalist Front are discussing plans for the rally.
Heimbach said people in the Lexington area asked his group get involved. The group has members in Kentucky and plans to try to recruit more, he said.
No date has been chosen, but the goal is to have the event "sooner rather than later," Heimbach said.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced his plan to move the statues Saturday, hours after a deadly clash in Charlottesville, Va., between white nationalists and counterprotesters over plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council is expected to consider Gray's proposal Tuesday afternoon to move the statues to an area for war memorials in Veterans Park.
"Everyone needs to understand that we are planning to relocate the statues, not destroy them," Gray said in a statement Monday. "We want to establish an opportunity to learn our authentic history so history will not repeat itself."
Gray said Sunday that the statues of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, the last secretary of war for the states that seceded from the Union, stand on the same ground that once was one of the largest slave markets in the South.
"It's just not right for us to continue to honor these Confederate men who fought to preserve slavery on the same ground that men, women and even children were once sold into a life of slavery," he said.
Heimbach said Gray's push to move the statues is part of a larger effort in the United States and elsewhere to erase white heritage, culture and identity.
"When you're tearing down the statues, that is a clear attempt to replace and erase us," he said, referring to white people. "This is an attack on us."
The effort is motivated by political correctness and a "radical multicultural agenda," Heimbach said.
Statues of Confederate leaders - Heimbach referred to them as "statues of heroes" - are important symbols because they can inspire, he said.
That's why some people want them gone: because of the concern that they could help light a fire under a new generation of white nationalists, Heimbach said.
That kind of ideology is repugnant to many people, but it has gained traction under President Donald Trump among white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.
White supremacists spoke openly of their support for Trump after he initially failed to single out their groups for condemnation after the deadly clash in Charlottesville. Trump later specifically condemned the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists and other hate groups, saying they "are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."
Dozens of people were hurt at the rally in clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters, and a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was killed when a man who had marched with the white supremacists allegedly drove his car into a crowd of protestors.
Gray said the plan is to move the statues in Lexington from Main Street to a new spot that will include memorials to Union soldiers and those who fought in other wars. That memorial walk is under construction in Veterans Park.
His decision was applauded by hundreds who attended a Monday night vigil in honor of those hurt and killed in the Charlottesville conflict.
John Hunt Morgan was a slave owner but initially open to Lincoln as President. A leader of calvary raids he has been regarded as a dashing Prince Rupert of the romantic Confederacy. He is not known for being conspiculously cruel to or dogmatic regarding slaves.
"The statue of Morgan was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1911, during the dark century of continued subjugation in the South of freed slaves and their descendants following the Civil War."
Note the perspective.
"The statue of Morgan was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1911, during the dark century of continued subjugation in the South of freed slaves and their descendants following the Civil War."
Note the perspective.
We whites are persecuted. We are the true rebels still struggling for our rights. The oppressors are the Yankee capitalists and their nigger+carpetbagger invaders. We whites resist by right! In defense of culture, breeding, blood, colour, education, manners, conduct. We are the Jedi! Standing agains the insurgent Morlocks.
Jefferson Davis as an Eloi. But her actually believed something close to this.
Knock it down. And piss on the rubble.
