Atlantic City police are investigating how an alligator wound up in a motel pool at the Bayview Inn and Suites in New Jersey on August 15, 2017.
Animal control workers removed a 3-foot alligator found in the outdoor swimming pool of the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City on Tuesday morning.

The alligator was discovered taking a dip in the pool at the motel on North Albany Avenue, Atlantic City police said in a statement.

It has been safely lifted from the pool around 10 a.m.


Police said they don't know where the alligator came from or how it got in the pool. The motel is just a few hundred yards from Lakes Bay.

In 2011, two small alligators were found inside a home in Atlantic City when police made a drug bust.