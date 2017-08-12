Health & Wellness
Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigates
RT
Fri, 11 Aug 2017 13:49 UTC
A report by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released Thursday states that the five people had undergone a procedure to be fitted with the saline-filled balloon since April last year. In each case, the patient died within a month or less. In three cases, the patients died within three days of the procedure.
The cause of the patients' deaths remains unknown, the FDA noted in its report.
"At this time, we do not know the root cause or incidence rate of patient death, nor have we been able to definitively attribute the deaths to the devices or the insertion procedures for these devices," the report says.
In the procedure, a deflated silicone balloon is attached to a catheter and inserted through the throat into the stomach. Once the balloon hits the stomach wall, saline is pumped through the catheter and into the balloon. As a result, space is taken up in the stomach, making a person feel full after smaller meals, thereby decreasing their appetite.
Four of the deaths occurred after patients were fitted with the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, which is manufactured by Apollo Endo Surgery. In one case, the person received a ReShape Integrated Dual Balloon System by ReShape Medical Inc.
"The FDA's letter to health care providers does not indicate that the patient deaths were related to the Orbera device or the insertion procedures," Apollo Endo Surgery said in statement.
"While the cause of death has not been provided or determined in all cases, Apollo has not received any communication or indication from the attending physicians or hospitals that the deaths have been due to the Orbera device."
There have been 21 reported deaths of people fitted with Orbera balloons since 2006, a rate of less than 0.01 percent of the 277,000 patients who have undergone the treatment, the company added.
While the investigation continues, the FDA has issued a recommendation that healthcare providers continue to closely monitor patients treated with these weight-loss devices.
See Also:
Reader Comments
another1 · 2017-08-12T15:02:01Z
Well that one was predictable.
[ The FDA = The Federal Death Administration]
[ The FDA = The Federal Death Administration]
Juggernaut · 2017-08-12T15:16:29Z
Fat people are always doing something stupid.
Latest News
- Tornado kills 5, injures over 50 in northern China
- Transgender kids' summer camp hosts children as young as 4yo
- Fleet of deepwater drones offer hunt for long-missing Malaysia Airlines jet, MH370
- Firing of diversity memo author prompt anti-Google street art to pop up near Google offices
- After multiple games of rock-paper-scissors, researchers determine chimps have the mentation of a 4 y.o. child
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Moped robbers throw 52-year-old woman to ground to steal belongings (VIDEO)
- Yes, Syrian refugees can return to Aleppo... and over 600,000 do so
- SJW madness: Stanford University introduces course to 'abolish whiteness'
- Vaudeville Trump, DEFCON 1, Wile E. Coyote and run for the fallout shelter
- Russian police arrest 'jihadis' over plot to crash bullet trains into each other and drive truck bomb into celebration attended by Vladimir Putin
- Google just red-pilled the public to their evil ways
- Times believes RT's coverage of NatWest bank account closure was fake news
- Panic preparedness buying grips America: 'Never seen it at these levels... we can barely keep up' says leading distributor
- UK man gets 20 years for setting his brother on fire
- China probes top social media sites for 'hazards to national security'
- Far-right meeting on Princess Diana murder conspiracies canceled on 'police advice'
- Chinese museum breeds the world's longest stick insect
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- World's oldest man, Holocaust survivor dies at age 113
- Vaudeville Trump, DEFCON 1, Wile E. Coyote and run for the fallout shelter
- Times believes RT's coverage of NatWest bank account closure was fake news
- China probes top social media sites for 'hazards to national security'
- Duterte admits he 'can't control drugs' after year of crackdown and 7,000 deaths
- Jared Kushner's White House task force will attempt to break ice in Arab-Israeli peace talks
- Blackwater founder Erik Prince pushes to privatize Afghanistan war amid strategy impasse
- Of course: US-South Korea drills to go ahead despite spike in tension with North
- Spreading democracy: Trump warns Venezuela of US 'military option,' Caracas calls it 'crazy'
- The real story of that Lynch-Clinton tarmac meeting gets even stranger
- It's Crunch-Time for The Deep State vs. Donald Trump - And Trump is Losing
- China and North Korea: A complex relationship
- Democrats turn their backs on Debbie Wasserman Schultz over IT aide scandal and 'negative reputation'
- Lavrov cautions US-led coalition may keep al-Nusra safe for later use against Assad
- Tillerson allegedly urged Iraqi Kurdistan president to delay independence vote
- Nothing to lose: Venezuela's Maduro says 'Mr. Donald Trump, here is my hand'
- Japan considers gearing up to intercept North Korean missiles on their way to Guam
- U.S. and North Korea already talking through back channel at UN
- Pepe Escobar - Is North Korea showing the Emperor is naked?
- Constitutional attorney explains the principles of criminal liability
- Korea crisis: Trump rhetoric explodes, but military has no viable attack plan
- Transgender kids' summer camp hosts children as young as 4yo
- Fleet of deepwater drones offer hunt for long-missing Malaysia Airlines jet, MH370
- Firing of diversity memo author prompt anti-Google street art to pop up near Google offices
- Moped robbers throw 52-year-old woman to ground to steal belongings (VIDEO)
- Yes, Syrian refugees can return to Aleppo... and over 600,000 do so
- SJW madness: Stanford University introduces course to 'abolish whiteness'
- Russian police arrest 'jihadis' over plot to crash bullet trains into each other and drive truck bomb into celebration attended by Vladimir Putin
- Google just red-pilled the public to their evil ways
- Panic preparedness buying grips America: 'Never seen it at these levels... we can barely keep up' says leading distributor
- UK man gets 20 years for setting his brother on fire
- Far-right meeting on Princess Diana murder conspiracies canceled on 'police advice'
- World's oldest man, Holocaust survivor dies at age 113
- No-go zones: Alt-right fantasy or the new face of Europe?
- Health authority warns cocaine poisoning cases doubled in France
- Bavarian Minister: It's almost impossible to deport refused migrants and asylum seekers
- Google blasted for intolerance, media reporting covers for them with the usual lazy dishonesty
- 'Dangerous to be British' warns freed Al-Qaeda hostage who converted to Islam
- Perpetual fear: Ex-MI5 boss says Britain will face radical Islamist threat for decades to come
- Four scientists respond to the Google Memo on diversity
- Suicided? Police say lawyer connected to DNC lawsuit shot himself but there was no gun found
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- Eclipses as omens: How ancients looked for meaning in the skies
- Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
- An unholy alliance that never was: How North Korea and Israel almost became buddies
- Humans lived on Sumatra 20,000 years earlier than previously thought
- New study suggests ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have been a giant
- Persian bronze bowl found encasing skull of 1,000 year old Arctic chieftain's infant child
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Carbon 14 dating and settled science
- The Bush Family - Destroying America for over 30 years
- Humans had farms 30,000 years earlier than previously thought
- Greeks' main genetic ancestry from the Minoans and Mycenaeans
- An old ruse: Psychopathic leaders have advocated false flag terrorism for over 2,000 years
- After multiple games of rock-paper-scissors, researchers determine chimps have the mentation of a 4 y.o. child
- Chinese museum breeds the world's longest stick insect
- Zeroing in: Bees are the first insects shown to understand the concept of zero
- A major blind spot in animal testing is endangering the lives of women
- Scientists predict 100ft asteroid slated to pass by Earth will burn up in the atmosphere - They hope
- NASA-funded scientists to study changes in the ionosphere during total solar eclipse
- Ocean noise pollution makes fish more vulnerable to predators: Sounds from offshore drilling cause stress and confusion, study finds
- Portable laboratory: $550 smartphone device can detect diseases as reliably as clinic-based instruments
- Major step towards growing human organs in pigs: Scientists use advanced gene editing to eliminate viruses in the animals' DNA
- Uncertain future: Newest map of universe suggests that dark energy may one day tear us apart
- Indian scientists devise a way to extract silver from rice bran
- Inner ear disturbances give clues to out-of-body experiences
- Star Trek's tricorder coming to the market soon
- New DNA study rewrites Neanderthal history
- Scientists hack a computer using DNA by encoding malware into a gene
- New study of archaic DNA may rewrite story of human evolution
- European Space Agency: Asteroid will shave past Earth inside Moon's orbit this October
- Family of 'dark' asteroids reveal secrets of the early solar system
- China plans to establish intercontinental 'hack-proof' quantum links with Australia and Europe
- Chinese study finds 20th century warm periods are not unprecedented during the last 2,000 years
- Tornado kills 5, injures over 50 in northern China
- Snow interrupts summer in Switzerland
- Storm buries neighborhood in hail up to 2 feet deep in Evans, Colorado
- New Zealand's coldest winter since 2009
- Severe storms hit Europe
- The great American eclipse may make animals act strangely
- The ground around the Yellowstone supervolcano has deformed after 1,500 quakes this summer
- Earth's volcanoes re-awaken
- Russia's highest volcano spews huge 8 kilometer high ash cloud in Kamchatka
- Lightning bolt kills 3 children and injures 3 others in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Motorcyclist struck by lightning filmed in Guilin City, China
- Extreme heatwave decimating crops in parts of Europe
- Strange noises in the sky heard in Northern Territory, Australia
- Tiger kills another farmer in Uttar Pradesh, India; 3rd local victim in 4 days, 7th in 3 months
- Bull kills man in Victoria, Australia
- Dead whale found on the bow of cruise ship entering Ketchikan, Alaska
- Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks the Philippines
- Severe storms hit Kansas; Massive hail damages cars, homes in WaKeeney
- Strange sounds heard from the sky in Romania
- Rogue elephant kills 15 people over a month in India
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigates
- Follow the money! The unknown reasons doctors push vaccines
- Health charity says: Official advice on low-fat diet & cholesterol is wrong
- A balanced diet including meat can help alleviate depression in vegetarians
- Is the Hepatitis B vaccine safe for your newborn?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: All About Acupuncture with Elizabeth Ross
- Stem cells being used for the first time to treat diabetes
- Research evidence: One of EPA's most successful clean air rules based on fabricated data
- Landmark discovery for pregnant women: Vitamin B3 supplement could prevent miscarriages and congenital birth defects
- Curious: Nonsmoker lung cancer sees an uptick in United Kingdom
- Unwitting GMO guinea pigs: AquaBounty GMO salmon now in Canadian stores
- The 'Poison Papers': New documents expose the extent of EPA collusion with Monsanto and others
- Infant gut microbiome may play role in cognitive development
- Uproar from health advisory organizations as scientist writes new book urging people to eat more salt
- Western crackdown on vaccine refusal begins; punishment and fines now a reality
- Shining light on the head - Photobiomodulation used to treat brain disorders
- The use of low level light therapy for reducing pain and inflammation and promoting healing in the tissues and nerves
- The Therapeutic Effects of Red and Near-Infrared Light
- Regularly sleeping less than 6 hours a night could be as dangerous as binge drinking and severely damage your brain
- What happens when doctors only take cash
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Ghosts exist... so what now?
- Are UFO abductees secretly watched?
- UFOs? mind control? abduction? "No Return" the Gerry Irwin story
- Government surveillance case: "Were motives magical, ufological or political?"
- Is the FBI still keeping a close watch on 'alien' contactees?
- The strange tale of the glowing werewolf
- 1946, Before saucers, Kareeta: UFO contact in California
- Book review: The Unseen Hand: A New Exploration of Poltergeist Phenomena
- UFOs and Disney: Behind the Magic Kingdom
- The controversy surrounding General John A. Samford's 1952 UFO "disclosure"
- North Carolina group spots a Bigfoot in the forest
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- East Field farming wife recalls crop circles appearing in Wiltshire in the 1940s and 50s
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
Reality
Quote of the Day
A will finds a way.
- Orison Swett Marden
Recent Comments
It seems to me that the recent rise in crime in the UK is probably linked to with the replacement of the old benefits system with Universal...
Google has become (if it wasn't intended to be) just another branch of government. [Link] Also, I think it is a little naive to think any and all...
Fat people are always doing something stupid.
"Bees seem to grasp the numerical concept of zero" That's the first sentence of this absolutely absurd article. Where does wording such as "seem...
Well that one was predictable. [ The FDA = The Federal Death Administration]
Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigatesWeight-loss balloons have caught the attention of federal authorities in the US, after five people died within a month of being fitted with the devices. Comment: Researchers employ swallowable...