A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has struck around 14 kilometers from the popular tourist city of Bodrum, Turkey, the US Geological Survey reports.

Tuesday's quake comes less than three weeks after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey and the Greek islands. The quake triggered a mini tsunami which flooded some areas.

The magnitude of 5.3 was reported by Turkish Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory, which specializes in earthquake research. However, there are conflicting reports that the magnitude was 4.9, according to the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey.

Objects can be seen crashing to the floor in CCTV footage apparently taken at the moment the quake struck the Turkish coast.

It is Turkey's third earthquake since June.