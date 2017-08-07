© Donald J. Trump / Facebook
Kayleigh McEnany
A CNN commentator has gone from working for what Donald Trump describes as "fake news" to appearing on the president's "real news" segment broadcast from inside Trump Tower.

Conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Trump's Facebook page to give a news segment on Sunday, one day after leaving CNN, where she was a regular defender of the president.

"Thank you for joining us as we provide the news of the week from Trump Tower here in New York," she said, before reading the "News of the Week" which included unemployment and jobs statistics.

"President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction," McEnany said after reporting Trump has created more than 1 million jobs, a claim that is disputed.


McEnany appears to have replaced Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who appeared in a similar news segment on Trump's page last week. Lara Trump said she was reporting the "real news" to the US.

CNN reports McEnany asked the network to be let out of her contract. It isn't clear who is funding Trump's "real news" segments.

During McEnany's report, the former CNN commentator praised Trump's new RAISE Act that aims to cut legal immigration by 50 percent over 10 years. According to McEnany, RAISE will increase wages and save taxpayers money.

"I'm Kayleigh McEnany, and that is the real news," she concluded.

McEnany's new role has invited criticism, as social media users accused her of creating propaganda and wasting her Harvard law degree.

Others congratulated McEnany for her decision.



Donald Trump has repeatedly accused her former employer, CNN, of being "fake news."

During a January press conference, the then-president-elect refused to let a CNN reporter ask a question after it and BuzzFeed published allegations that Russia was blackmailing Trump with compromising sexual information. Since then, the president has repeatedly criticized CNN and other media outlets such as the New York Times. CNN has been accused of pushing negative Trump-Russia stories for "ratings."