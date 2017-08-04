Society's Child
According to WikiLeaks, this is how the CIA spies on your everyday life
RT
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 13:54 UTC
Since March 7, WikiLeaks has revealed CIA hacking techniques used to weaponize mobile phones, conduct surveillance via smart TVs, and load and execute malware on a 'target machine'.
In light of Thursday's 20th release from Vault 7, RT looks back at the most explosive revelations from the CIA's hacking arsenal, showing how the intelligence agency could spy on you in your own home.
Home Security Systems
The 'Dumbo' program is purportedly designed to manipulate home security systems, altering the functionality of webcams and microphones on Microsoft Windows-operating systems and corrupting video recordings.
WikiLeaks suggested that this allows the operator to create fake - or destroy real - evidence of their intrusion into the device.
Smart TVs
Many of the exploits revealed through the leaked Vault 7 documents appear designed to target ordinary individuals through commonly used devices.
The CIA allegedly has access to a range of tools that even target Samsung TVs under its 'Weeping Angel' program. The project involves infiltrating the smart TVs to transform them into covert microphones, which can record and store audio.
Android devices
Google's Android operating system was found to have 24 'zero days' - the codename used by the CIA for tools to identify and exploit vulnerabilities and secretly collect data on individuals.
The OS is used in 85 percent of the world's smart phones, including Samsung and Sony.
By exploiting gaps in the OS, it's possible to access data from social messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Weibo, Telegram and Signal before encryption is applied.
Another program appears specifically designed to target mobile devices running Android 4.0 to 4.3, allowing a third party to intercept and redirect SMS messages.
Apple products
Apple products are not immune to the CIA's hacking tools either. In fact, Vault 7 revealed a specific division dedicated to the hacking of Apple devices.
A tool known as 'NightSkies' specifically targets Apple products including the iPhone and Macbook Air. It purportedly even allows the CIA to infiltrate factory-fresh iPhones and track and control them remotely, providing "full remote command and control."
WiFi
WiFi can be easily exploited by the agency for spying, according to a number of leaks. One program called Cherry Blossom allegedly targets WiFi devices to monitor, control and manipulate the Internet traffic of connected users.
No physical access is needed to implant the firmware on a wireless device, as some devices allow their firmware to be upgraded over a wireless link.
Another malware called Elsa tracks WiFi-enabled devices running Microsoft Windows, allowing the CIA to gather location data on a target's device and monitor their patterns and habits.
The malware allows the CIA to track the geo-location of wifi-enabled devices even when they are not connected to the internet.
Microsoft
Most of the malware referenced throughout the leaks is designed for use on the widely popular Microsoft Windows operating systems.
Many of these programs focus on uploading the malware via removable devices such as USB drives. Some, such as the 'brutal kangaroo' project, are designed to hide themselves from detection, and can even infect devices that have never been connected to the internet by air gap jumping.
Reader Comments
Big little brother, what a bother! Manufactured deceit. Or not. Just humble patriots going about their daily business keeping a watchful eye on the general population.
Such an altruistic position. To be able to eaves drop on the "every-man" the you and I "eye", those eyes they need looking after, after all you could become a problem with your wayward thinking! To think outside the square will create waves in the collective sub-consciousness the mind ether, the inner worlds where control is important.
We should vote for the CIA the NSA the Deep State USA
Give away our power, what power?
They shower the people you love with love
Show them the way that you feel
Cause things are gonna turn out fine
If we only will
And that folks is the crux of the matter. Your will. You have the responsibility to own your own will. That is your power. It has always and has only every been your power.
Fuck the CIA the NSA the DEA the FBI the SAR the CNE the SCS the USIC and what ever else the man has to maintain his tenuous control over information flow between you and eye.
Aye its in the eyes.
Forget the Five Eyes its always been in the eyes, aye!
Such an altruistic position. To be able to eaves drop on the "every-man" the you and I "eye", those eyes they need looking after, after all you could become a problem with your wayward thinking! To think outside the square will create waves in the collective sub-consciousness the mind ether, the inner worlds where control is important.
We should vote for the CIA the NSA the Deep State USA
Give away our power, what power?
They shower the people you love with love
Show them the way that you feel
Cause things are gonna turn out fine
If we only will
And that folks is the crux of the matter. Your will. You have the responsibility to own your own will. That is your power. It has always and has only every been your power.
Fuck the CIA the NSA the DEA the FBI the SAR the CNE the SCS the USIC and what ever else the man has to maintain his tenuous control over information flow between you and eye.
Aye its in the eyes.
Forget the Five Eyes its always been in the eyes, aye!
According to WikiLeaks, this is how the CIA spies on your everyday lifeWikiLeaks' latest release from the Vault 7 series of CIA leaks, sheds more light on how ordinary people can be easily tracked and targeted by the US intelligence agency through everyday electronic...