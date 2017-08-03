© Reuters



US President Donald Trump poses a risk both to his own country and the rest of the world, the German Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor, Martin Schulz, said, also accusing the Republican leader of oversimplifying complex political issues.He went on to say that Trump reduces "complex political decisions to just 140 printed characters."At the same time,"People like Trump eventually need the same thing they spread themselves: clear messages," he said, adding that he would "confront [Trump] as clearly and intelligibly as possible."Merkel sharply criticized Trump following his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. "The decision of the US president to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is very regrettable, and I'm expressing myself in a very reserved way when I say that," she said following the US pullout.In May, she also said that "Europeans must really take [their] destiny into [their] own hands" as they could not "completely depend on others," apparently referring to the US.The Social Democrats' candidate did not stop at claiming Merkel is incapable of dealing with Trump, also accusing her of neglecting her duty to voters and an inability to resolve the pressing issues German faces.To win elections, politicians have to "come up with better proposals for the future of this country" than their political rivals, Schulz said, adding that it is not such a difficult task under the current circumstances, as "the person that currently hold the [chancellor's] office makes no [proposals] at all."He also said that, even though the general situation in Germany is relatively good,With the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 24, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party still leads in the polls, offering her a chance to be re-elected for a fourth term.According to a poll conducted by the Kantar Emnid public opinion research center in late July, the CDU enjoys 38 percent of public support and is followed by the Social Democrats, who have the support of 24 percent of voters. All other major German parties, including the Free Democrats, the AfD as well as the Left and the Green Party, lag far behind with between 8 and 9 percent of public support on average.