Severe thunderstorms and large hail caused extensive damage on Sunday 30 July in the Rhone and Ain regions of France. Firemen were called out 350 times mainly around Bourg-en-Bresse, Feillens and Pont-de-Veyle, while electricity was cut to 16,000 households in the Ain according to local media.

Some of the hail was as large as golf balls and caused considerable damage to garden furniture and cars.




In recent weeks storms across Europe have brought anomalous hailstorms and large hailstones to Spain, Italy, Croatia and Turkey.