Torrential downpours of rain and huge hail hit northern Spain
Mon, 24 Jul 2017 15:55 UTC
More than 25 litres of rain fell per square meter in just one hour over the weekend with Castellon, Tarragona and Teruel the worst affected regions.
Images show several huge hail stones left behind after violently falling from the sky causing flash floods
The massive pellets were reported to have caused extensive damage to cars leaving windscreens with gaping holes.
And it is the second time in under two weeks that the regions have been hit by extreme weather.
Tarragona - one of the regions - suffered most from the ravages of heavy hail and rain storms.
Residents in the province reportedly made almost 100 calls to emergency services regarding the rain.
Firemen had to attend 40 incidents which included floods, trees fallen on tracks and incidents caused by the wind.
Comment: Less than a month ago an exceptional hailstorm hit Girona, Spain.
Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.
Recent Comments
Adolf rants against 'apparent' Cultural Marxism....[Link] Me, I'm a Bo Diddley man. If that makes me a so-called Cultural Marxist in the...
Not like it matters. We are all slaves, regardless of background, creed and ethnicity. Just so happens these slaves are worse off than the rest of...
A letter is not going to do anything. Nor is a protest. If you actually want to change in this world, you need to purge the parasites and their...
REMEMBERING Remember though, that technology is always good, is always central to our needs as humans, is very fair and thorough, and that anyone...
While progress has indeed been made in many areas and it's good to acknowledge and rejoice for the improvements, much covert racism still exist in...
