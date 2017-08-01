Society's Child
Harry Potter author JK Rowling slammed on social media for claiming Trump snubbed disabled child - Update: Rowling apologizes to child but not Trump
Mon, 31 Jul 2017 18:28 UTC
The incident in question occurred when Trump met a group of young people at the White House.
Rowling later claimed that Trump had been "looking deliberately over a disabled child's head, ignoring his outstretched hand."
Footage released later showed that Trump did in fact shake hands with the wheelchair user and bent down to talk to him during the visit.
Rowling had tweeted: "This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections.
"The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump.
"That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect.
"How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President."
A woman claiming to be the boy's mother took exception to Rowling's claims.
"Ummmm...if someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn't snub my son & Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand," Marjorie Kelly Wheeler said in a widely-circulated Facebook post.
"(1. He's 3 and hand shaking is not his thing, 2. he was showing off his newly acquired secret service patch). Thanks," she said in the post.
Rowling has not withdrawn her claim or apologized.
Comment: Update: JK Rowling apologizes for wrongly accusing Trump of ignoring disabled boy
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologized over her scathing comments about US President Donald Trump's meeting with a disabled child - but not to the tycoon himself.
Rowling took to Twitter to savage the US leader on Monday, alleging he had ignored a small disabled boy who tried to shake hands with him during a visit to the White House.
Full footage of the incident was later released which exonerated the president and showed he interacted with the boy.
"How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the president," Rowling had tweeted.
On Tuesday, she returned to social media to acknowledge she had misfired, but stopped short of apologizing to the president.
"Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proffered hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage.
"Multiple sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction.
"I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologize unreservedly."
The boy's mother had criticized Rowling for her comments, saying: "If someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn't snub my son & Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand."
Rowling has since deleted her original tweets.
Reader Comments
An interesting article. As human beings, we routinely form our view of "reality" with our own preconceived ideas and emotions. Ms. Rowling has preconceived ideas and subsequent emotions when considering Pres. Trump but has erroneously drawn false conclusions which did not accord with "the reality" of the situation. Strange that she didn't retract or apologize and learn a lesson. Of course, as the "Quote of the Day" says about Authoritarian Followers: "They will also willingly engage themselves in the same lying, cheating, stealing and murder if it is presented to them as necessary to protect their status quo."
Rowling has always had this problem... must be basic programming, very passive SJW type, has always shown this same lack of intelligence in her political statements... she 'knows not what she does'... I could be wrong, but I don't think she's acting this stupid on purpose... it's just a reflex action on her part... being rich and famous does make the ignorant 'voices of the people'... and serves the PTB's purpose rather well, like Bono et al.
She deleted the tweet. No apology though.
Why fake-it-to-make-it achieves the opposite result.
Rodney Collin - The Process 3-1-2.
FORM applied to LIFE produces MATTER
The SJW triad - Presenting yourself as a SAINT when you are not one.
"The process 3-1-2 means the triad in which the third force comes first, followed by first force, resulting in second force. In Rodney Collin's useful terminology, it is described as the sequence form-life-matter: Form, applied to life, reduces it to matter. In its negative aspect, this is sometimes called the process of crime, or the process of corruption. An example is the work of a virus. The virus represents form, or the third force, and it acts on life, the first force, reducing it to matter, the second force. Third force always stands between second and first force in its "density of vibrations", or intelligence. The virus is not alive, but hijacks the living, leaving dead matter in its wake.
Another example of the negative side of this process 3-1-2 is formatory thinking. Formatory thinking occurs when a pre-existing thought-form is applied to thought, essentially destroying the living process of thinking by forcing it to fit into the pre-existing form, which results in some lifeless result, for example, a slogan. In technical language, formatory thought occurs when the mechanical part of the intellectual center overrides the work of the intellectual part of the intellectual center. This is wrong work of centers, in this case, parts of centers. Right work of the mechanical part of the intellectual center is to return stored data, such as the response to the question "What is 2 + 2?". It should not respond to questions such as "What do you think of this idea?", or anything that one should think about."
