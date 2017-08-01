© Carlo Allegri / Reuters



The incident in question occurred when Trump met a group of young people at the White House.Rowling later claimed that Trump had been "looking deliberately over a disabled child's head, ignoring his outstretched hand."Footage released later showed thatRowling had tweeted: "This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections."The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump."That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect."How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President."A woman claiming to be the boy's mother took exception to Rowling's claims."Ummmm...if someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn't snub my son & Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand," Marjorie Kelly Wheeler said in a widely-circulated Facebook post.Rowling has not withdrawn her claim or apologized.