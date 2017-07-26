More Transgender Rights? No, It's Only the Death of Meaning, Dear!
Rob Slane
The Blogmire
Tue, 25 Jul 2017 14:44 UTC
"right" to alter our own birth certificates to change the sex that the midwife proclaimed when we exited our mother's womb. Midwives? They know nothing. For millennia they have had the audacity to look between the legs of newborn babes and declare them to be boys or girls, solely on the basis of certain anatomical features.
All about transgender rights is it? No. It's the latest in a long line of monstrous attacks on objective reality. It's the exchanging of absolute truth, for a stinking lie. But oh how we love our lies these days. We love to tell ourselves how tolerant we are, and in our zeal to prove it, our tolerance extends to calling A B, up down, inside out, or anything else that takes our fancy in our infantile age.
A lie? That's a bit harsh isn't it? Well, there are a number of things on a birth certificate that are objectively true and can never be altered without offending history or nature or both. Change them and what would you call it?
Let me introduce you to Mr John Brown. John was born in Cambridge on 3rd September 1965 and it says so on his birth certificate. These are facts. Historical truths which you alter only if you are into falsifying facts.
John wasn't born in Canterbury. He wasn't born in New York. Nor Sydney. He can't have been born in any of those places, or indeed anywhere else for that matter, because he was born in Cambridge. A = A, therefore A cannot = non A.
But John doesn't much like Cambridge you see. He doesn't identify with it. He's rather taken with the Caribbean island of St. Lucia and would like permission to alter his birth certificate to say that he was born there.
Should we let him? It wouldn't make much difference to you and I, would it? But it means a lot to John. He loves St. Lucia and feels like that's where he was meant to be born. Why not let him indulge his harmless fantasy, especially as his feelings might be hurt if we don't?
Because it's not true, that's why. It's a bold, bald, barefaced lie. He wasn't born in St. Lucia, he was born in Cambridge. Fact. Period. Get over it John.
Then there's John's wife, Catherine. Her birth certificate says she was born on 6th October 1967, but she doesn't much fancy being the big 5-0. Dreads it in fact. Says she still feels mid-40s, and so she wants the right to amend her birth certificate to shave 5 years off her age. Very tempting for the state, that one. Why, the Exchequer could get another half decade of taxes out of her before she gets her pension.
So why not let her? Because it's not true. It's a lie. She was born in 1967 and that's that. Fact. Period.
Harriet Young's birth certificate says she was born to Colin and Georgina Young. The problem with that, though, is Harriet hates her parents. Her father was an alcoholic who abused her, and her mother cared little about her. She wishes she had had the kind of parents that some of her friends had. She'd love to expunge her own parents' names from her birth certificate and replace them with something else.
Should we let her? No. Why? Because it's a lie. It's not true. It may we'll be a truth that she doesn't much like, but it's truth all the same. Fact. Period.
Ah but here comes David Grond. He was born with a penis. The midwife saw it and it caused her to proclaim "it's a boy". Was she in error? Was she a liar? Stupid perhaps? Or did she simply not understand just how mutable biology would come to be in the near future?
But now because David feels it's all been a dreadful mistake and that the penis should never have been put there in the first place, instead of saying to him, "but it is, David, get used to it", we're going along with his make believe, and we're going to let him change the truth for a lie on his birth certificate.
How many times should we let him do it? Once? Twice? Should we let him change his sex a couple of times a year if he really feels that way? Oh don't be so stupid and bigoted, comes the response. We're only going to let him change it because he now identifies as the opposite sex. It's not going to be constant change. Ah, but in a society which now has only one constant - constant flux - you need to be at least hypothetically prepared to allow for those with Seasonably Variant Gender Dysphoria (SVGD). They feel this way in the Spring, that way in the Summer, no way in the Autumn and who knows in the Winter. Are you prepared to let them change their birth certificates whenever they feel like it? Or are you going to join the line of bigots and phobics, only a little way down the line?
And so whilst we wouldn't dream of allowing someone to alter things as objectively true as the date on which they were born, the place where they were born, and the parents they were born to, we're going to grant people the "right" to alter an equally objective fact at the stroke of a pen.
Why would we do this? To any sane and sober generation, it would be obvious that if there's a tension between objective reality and subjective feelings, it's the feelings that need to change to conform to the objective reality and not the other way around. Anything else is simply trying to bend truth to your own reality, and this does no one any favours, least of all the one insisting on the reality inversion.
If a person insists that a bull can give milk, you don't let them go and lop off the bulls bits in order to try to prove it, do you? You point out to them that it is the cow, the one with the teats, not the bull, that gives milk. You can even demonstrate it to them objectively, if they don't agree, and in so doing you can show that in the dispute between their feelings on the subject, and the anatomy of bulls and cows, it's the feelings, not the bovines, that are in error.
And yet here we are, busy making subjective feelings king over objective reality. Neat idea? Not exactly. Possibly one of the worst and most self-destructive ideas humans have ever come up with. And note that it's nothing much to do with transgenderism, as such. Those poor people caught up in this fog of confusion are just mere canon fodder in the midst of something else entirely.
What it is, is simply the latest manifestation of what we've been living through for decades, and which is now reaching its crescendo. It's a War on Reality. An Assault on Objective Truth. It's the Death of Meaning.
The Death of Meaning? Really? Yes really. Think again about what midwives say at each and every birth. They say 'it's a boy'. Or 'it's a girl'. But if a boy can be emasculated at a whim and the stroke of a pen, then her words are meaningless. It might be a boy, but we don't know yet. It could be a girl, but we can't yet be sure. We need to wait a few years to see what the 'it' decides about 'itself'. The midwife's words are dead words, devoid of meaning, and we might as well prohibit her by law from saying them. When will we see the first lawsuit brought against a midwife for offending the parents with her bigoted pronouncement?
In which case goodbye girls, goodbye boys. Goodbye men, goodbye women. Goodbye what it means to be a man, goodbye what it means to be a woman. And no I don't mean that a penis maketh a man, or that a vagina maketh a woman. I mean that if we can't state categorically that this person is a boy who will, barring an untimely death, become a man, then we cannot possibly retain any concept of what growing up into a man and being a man actually means. Likewise with the females. It's all utterly meaningless. We are just a collection of sterile entities who no longer know who we are, what we are, much less what we are for.
Look, if your society cannot trust a midwife to proclaim authoritatively on the identity of the baby she has just delivered; if her objectively true pronouncement can now be questioned and set aside by a person's feelings and the stamp of officialdom, then here's the rub: your society is toast. It's had it.
Just stand back and watch it hurtle towards the cliff edge at an ever faster rate, since constant flux tends to develop a will of its own and has no brakes. Just watch the mad people in charge try to lull us, with all the subtlety of Wormtongue himself, into thinking that all is well and that we're nasty extremists if we refuse to accept the new reality. Just watch as they themselves stand gobsmacked as those who take the baton from them take the agenda into places that even they would not have dared to tread or even thought possible. Idolising constant change and mutability is like that. It bites even the hand that feeds it.
And so the War on Reality, the Assault on Objective Truth, the Death of Meaning heads towards its frenzied and mad crescendo. Pray that it is swift, and start planning how to rebuild our society from the bottom up, out of the wreckage of this infantile era and its mad rush to defy truth and reality.
Reader Comments
Intellectomy everywhere...
Mandatory Intellectomy Anything new to report on the iodine MI?
Joe Nothing's happened at all so far.
I'm undergoing some alternative medicine, according to which the iodine wasn't being absorbed, and this should hopefully change in the process. I'll report back at Cass if anything ever comes of it. So far it seems my body just isn't reacting to anything.
I'm undergoing some alternative medicine, according to which the iodine wasn't being absorbed, and this should hopefully change in the process. I'll report back at Cass if anything ever comes of it. So far it seems my body just isn't reacting to anything.
Mandatory Intellectomy Well, it didn't hurt, and maybe it was doing some good that wasn't apparent.
This is an utter and complete crock of shit, the 'writer' is a moron.
I love the name of the cited source, "The Blogmire" because it is exactly descriptive of what appears above.
Just for 'fun', maybe go to the site and scroll down to read his comments at this [Link] .
More on this when I have yet more time to waste . . .
In the meantime does anybody taking a 'side' such as that espoused above have any notion that perhaps the flesh is transient, that the soul is not; that the incarnation into a mortal coil with an XX or XY pairing of 'sex' chromosomes is, as the Cs have said, something of a roll of the dice; that the development of one's 'gender identity' does not necessarily proceed lockstep with the XX or XY sex-definition of the said mortal coil.
Note in foregoing the absolutely clear differentiation between physical sex, XX or XY, and gender identity and the possibility of non-lockstep development of one with the other.
That said, those for whom such development does not occur lockstep are 0.1 or 99.9 percentile groups of outliers who, it can be fairly observed, want no more than a 'best compromise' life for themselves the achievement of which necessitates literal years of treatment, surgical and otherwise, tens upon tens of thousands of dollars in expense, often decades of abuse for 'presenting' in the world the way they feel themselves to be - sometimes being beaten to death or otherwise destroyed for their troubles - and, on top of that only partial list, being subject to blitherings of dipshits and haters such as here-given-space above.
I love the name of the cited source, "The Blogmire" because it is exactly descriptive of what appears above.
Just for 'fun', maybe go to the site and scroll down to read his comments at this [Link] .
More on this when I have yet more time to waste . . .
In the meantime does anybody taking a 'side' such as that espoused above have any notion that perhaps the flesh is transient, that the soul is not; that the incarnation into a mortal coil with an XX or XY pairing of 'sex' chromosomes is, as the Cs have said, something of a roll of the dice; that the development of one's 'gender identity' does not necessarily proceed lockstep with the XX or XY sex-definition of the said mortal coil.
Note in foregoing the absolutely clear differentiation between physical sex, XX or XY, and gender identity and the possibility of non-lockstep development of one with the other.
That said, those for whom such development does not occur lockstep are 0.1 or 99.9 percentile groups of outliers who, it can be fairly observed, want no more than a 'best compromise' life for themselves the achievement of which necessitates literal years of treatment, surgical and otherwise, tens upon tens of thousands of dollars in expense, often decades of abuse for 'presenting' in the world the way they feel themselves to be - sometimes being beaten to death or otherwise destroyed for their troubles - and, on top of that only partial list, being subject to blitherings of dipshits and haters such as here-given-space above.
Good Optics My take is that the majority of people are in favor of you expressing how you feel inside. If you want to identify as a women or male then so be it. The problem lies when the Transgender craze begins to override our own opinions and ideas in order to force there individual subjectivity onto the majority. Thus eradicating meaning and language to suit their agenda. Prime example Canada's laws which proclaim not calling a transgender by their ideal pronoun is considered a hate crime. Seriously, a hate crime? This is when it begins to get out of hand, and that is the reason for this backlash. Those who don't agree should not be forced to agree through fear of repercussions either through legal avenues or to be called some now infamous terminology the transgender favors.
Mental illness:
Someone with BIID who favors the amputation of their right leg because they feel that that leg is not part of their body, will be first dealt with through intense therapy and medication. Granting someone that request of amputation because they now identify as an amputee or disabled person would not be welcomed in the medical world, yet transgender is. To the extreme that Doctors are quick to offer puberty suppressor and hormonal drugs to a minor or worse a child without letting the psychological aspects of maturity and exploration work its magic.
Whats to say in the future:
Lets look at a 22 yr old Schizophrenic named Steve: Steve has many personalities in which one named "Roger" is a Pedophile and one named "Susan" is a 15 year old teenager. Should it be ok to let Steve identify as Rodger? You see Steve believes himself to whole heartily be Rodger and not Steve, in fact Rodger has 3 fingers missing on his left hand and walks with a limp from a motorcycle accident. Would medicine approve of Steve transitioning, including corrective surgery, into Rodger after all it is his human right to do so, right? If they do not, they disallow him his human right to be who he identifies as, and if the do, they risk putting a pedophile on the street. A complete psychological change.
Now look at Steve transitioning into Susan: Again if they do not its a human rights violation, if they do, they risk putting a 22 yr old "man", who identifies with being a 15 year old girl along with all 'her' psychological aspects, including dating 'boys'.
Those scenarios seemed ludicrous yet they are not indifferent. Once a can of worms is open, they all scramble out.
Mental illness:
Someone with BIID who favors the amputation of their right leg because they feel that that leg is not part of their body, will be first dealt with through intense therapy and medication. Granting someone that request of amputation because they now identify as an amputee or disabled person would not be welcomed in the medical world, yet transgender is. To the extreme that Doctors are quick to offer puberty suppressor and hormonal drugs to a minor or worse a child without letting the psychological aspects of maturity and exploration work its magic.
Whats to say in the future:
Lets look at a 22 yr old Schizophrenic named Steve: Steve has many personalities in which one named "Roger" is a Pedophile and one named "Susan" is a 15 year old teenager. Should it be ok to let Steve identify as Rodger? You see Steve believes himself to whole heartily be Rodger and not Steve, in fact Rodger has 3 fingers missing on his left hand and walks with a limp from a motorcycle accident. Would medicine approve of Steve transitioning, including corrective surgery, into Rodger after all it is his human right to do so, right? If they do not, they disallow him his human right to be who he identifies as, and if the do, they risk putting a pedophile on the street. A complete psychological change.
Now look at Steve transitioning into Susan: Again if they do not its a human rights violation, if they do, they risk putting a 22 yr old "man", who identifies with being a 15 year old girl along with all 'her' psychological aspects, including dating 'boys'.
Those scenarios seemed ludicrous yet they are not indifferent. Once a can of worms is open, they all scramble out.
prehistoric Any transitioning person goes thru 'pronoun purgatory', it's the name of the game for those who are keeping their old friends/acquaintances. But making it a 'hate crime' is absurd and I've already said here two or three times, I think it likely te spike hate crimes, not reduce them.
Good Optics Your 'Mental Illness' category attempts to conflate the immiscible: 'gender dysphoria' is not a mental illness, neither is it MPD, as an even average clinician will tell you.
And no, the worms do not ' . . . all scramble out'. They only 'scramble out' when the uniformed begin touting their ignorant points of view as unabridged fact.
I continue to be amazed by the simply bullshit 'logic' people attempt to plaster on this legitimate and supremely difficult matter, a matter in respect of which I have not yet had so much as one intelligent conversation in the several years this topic has been haphazardly bandied about on these pages.
Doubly amazing as these are touted as pages for 'People Who Think' and, we're supposed to believe, do so with some actual objectivity.
Very simply, no one to date has expressed so much as the first accurate notion in respect of the actual nature of this 'Uninvited Dilemma' and yet, by God, you do run your mouths.
This called gossip . . .
Here's a [Link] to 'The Uninvited Dilemma' on Amazon while below is an even handed review:
"The Uninvited Dilemma is truly a remarkable achievement, seeking as it does, to elucidate the lay person to the multitude of complexities surrounding transsexualism. Kim Elizabeth Stuart manages to incorporate both the medical aspects (consequences of SRS and hormone therapy etc) and the personal accounts of her interviewees, by using examples of the latter to illuminate the former. The only real criticism I can honestly level a this book - and it is one levelled at many others in this particular field - is the paucity of personal accounts from those individuals who, whilst felt different growing up, could not articulate that sense of 'otherness' until their mid to late twenties, or even later. Approximately 85% of those interviewed knew that their body's gender was incongruous with thier mental gender from being a small child. I feel that the book would have benefited from more than the odd quote from the other 15% who did not know so early on in life. Indeed, whilst the use of real life anecdotes from M-F and F-M transexuals (or 'former' transsexuals) worked beautifully, the lack of them however, seemed a little unfortunate. Thus, if these two points had been addressed, I would happily rate this book ... [five stars]."
And no, the worms do not ' . . . all scramble out'. They only 'scramble out' when the uniformed begin touting their ignorant points of view as unabridged fact.
I continue to be amazed by the simply bullshit 'logic' people attempt to plaster on this legitimate and supremely difficult matter, a matter in respect of which I have not yet had so much as one intelligent conversation in the several years this topic has been haphazardly bandied about on these pages.
Doubly amazing as these are touted as pages for 'People Who Think' and, we're supposed to believe, do so with some actual objectivity.
Very simply, no one to date has expressed so much as the first accurate notion in respect of the actual nature of this 'Uninvited Dilemma' and yet, by God, you do run your mouths.
This called gossip . . .
Here's a [Link] to 'The Uninvited Dilemma' on Amazon while below is an even handed review:
"The Uninvited Dilemma is truly a remarkable achievement, seeking as it does, to elucidate the lay person to the multitude of complexities surrounding transsexualism. Kim Elizabeth Stuart manages to incorporate both the medical aspects (consequences of SRS and hormone therapy etc) and the personal accounts of her interviewees, by using examples of the latter to illuminate the former. The only real criticism I can honestly level a this book - and it is one levelled at many others in this particular field - is the paucity of personal accounts from those individuals who, whilst felt different growing up, could not articulate that sense of 'otherness' until their mid to late twenties, or even later. Approximately 85% of those interviewed knew that their body's gender was incongruous with thier mental gender from being a small child. I feel that the book would have benefited from more than the odd quote from the other 15% who did not know so early on in life. Indeed, whilst the use of real life anecdotes from M-F and F-M transexuals (or 'former' transsexuals) worked beautifully, the lack of them however, seemed a little unfortunate. Thus, if these two points had been addressed, I would happily rate this book ... [five stars]."
Good Optics "Your 'Mental Illness' category attempts to conflate the immiscible: 'gender dysphoria' is not a mental illness, neither is it MPD, as an even average clinician will tell you." I am aware it is immiscible to MPD as I did not correlate it with multiple personality disorder, but with Body Integrity Identity Disorder, two different items. To be clear, Gender Dysphoria identifies with Body integrity as the person is in two minds as to their perceived gender and their physical description. Can a M to F transgender feel disgusted with their penis? Yes, the same can be concluded with a BIID patient who becomes disgusted with his/her 'arm' and wants it gone because they feel the urge to identify with a disability. The use of gender is just a way to do add a bit of humanistic qualities to the issue.
"And no, the worms do not ' . . . all scramble out'. They only 'scramble out' when the uniformed begin touting their ignorant points of view as unabridged fact". What I meant was that with the opening of the door to be able to identify with what ever you feel on the day, opens the can of worms for anybody to do so regardless of ingenuity or not. With that uninformed or informed is moot, agenda becomes key.
Explain Gender Dysphoria and Gender Nonconformity. Subtract the linguistic placement, they both regulate to be identical. However, gender nonconformity, as stated by the APA, is as not a mental disorder, but Gender dysphoria is not clearly labeled. So the APA must indulge in the fact that it may possibly be a mental issue.
As far as children go: [Link]
"And no, the worms do not ' . . . all scramble out'. They only 'scramble out' when the uniformed begin touting their ignorant points of view as unabridged fact". What I meant was that with the opening of the door to be able to identify with what ever you feel on the day, opens the can of worms for anybody to do so regardless of ingenuity or not. With that uninformed or informed is moot, agenda becomes key.
Explain Gender Dysphoria and Gender Nonconformity. Subtract the linguistic placement, they both regulate to be identical. However, gender nonconformity, as stated by the APA, is as not a mental disorder, but Gender dysphoria is not clearly labeled. So the APA must indulge in the fact that it may possibly be a mental issue.
As far as children go: [Link]
prehistoric Throw in Fear avoidance and someone who has a negative thought on their perceived physical description may then form a negative impression, cognitively, towards their identity.Thus confirming in ones mind that they are indeed dysfunctional within themselves and pursue alternative avenues to appease their impressions.
Good Optics
In the meantime does anybody taking a 'side' such as that espoused above have any notion that perhaps the flesh is transient, that the soul is not; that the incarnation into a mortal coil with an XX or XY pairing of 'sex' chromosomes is, as the Cs have said, something of a roll of the dice; that the development of one's 'gender identity' does not necessarily proceed lockstep with the XX or XY sex-definition of the said mortal coil.The temporary nature of our stay here on earth doesn't really absolve anyone of thinking about social issues and movements while we are here. So you point above doesn't really address the issue.
Meaning is not derivative of anything other than an individual's sense of cause and purpose. It can't be derivative of anything concrete, let alone whether an individual has a penis or a vagina. For example, the meaning of 'tree' doesn't depend on how tall the tree is, what kind of bark it has, the shape of the leaves, or whether the leaves fall or not. The sense of meaning when someone contemplates a tree depends entirely on his/her concept of the source (the cause) of tree-ness, and the purpose the tree fulfills. Together, source and purpose provide significance, and thus meaning. If you think the source of a tree is a seed, and the purpose is to build things and make oxygen, its meaning for you is that of a natural resource to be managed and used. If you think that the source of a tree is a spiritual being, and its purpose is to bring a certain quality of experience to the rest of the natural and human world, its meaning for you is as something to be treasured and conserved.
H aving said that, I'm concerned (somewhat) that people are side-stepping a major set of life lessons when they opt to express themselves as the opposite gender from what they were born to be. The gender one has at birth is not a mistake. There are many options for how to express one's particular and unique blend of male and female energies, and I do tend to think it is a sign of mental illness when people run away from their birth gender in order to try to manifest some stereotyped image of the opposite one. True self-expression is never found in stereotypes.
H aving said that, I'm concerned (somewhat) that people are side-stepping a major set of life lessons when they opt to express themselves as the opposite gender from what they were born to be. The gender one has at birth is not a mistake. There are many options for how to express one's particular and unique blend of male and female energies, and I do tend to think it is a sign of mental illness when people run away from their birth gender in order to try to manifest some stereotyped image of the opposite one. True self-expression is never found in stereotypes.
lsjarvi Like pretty much everyone else you confuse 'sex' and 'gender' and, like almost everyone else, you clearly haven't the slightest notions in respect of the severe ongoing conflict that is living a life pretending to 'fit in' as a typical male or a typical female when your every sense is that you are wholly incongruent with the societal gender role - girls do these things and not those, boys do those things and never these (it's much more rigid for boys) - demanded of one by one's physical sex.
This is an intellectual exercise that misses the point:
"Meaning is not derivative of anything other than an individual's sense of cause and purpose. It can't be derivative of anything concrete, let alone whether an individual has a penis or a vagina."
And this is a mess
"Having said that, I'm concerned (somewhat) that people are side-stepping a major set of life lessons when they opt to express themselves as the opposite gender from what they were born to be."
First, as I explained above, there is no universality in respect of, say, a female gender identity mapping to an XX expressed physical manifestation, nor vice versa. Now, it is by far the case that such congruence does occur without so much as a sideways glance but it is not, never has been and, likely, never will be that such congruence occurs without exception. Nature creates variance . . .
"The gender one has at birth is not a mistake."
There are many options for how to express one's particular and unique blend of male and female energies, and I do tend to think it is a sign of mental illness when people run away from their birth gender in order to try to manifest some stereotyped image of the opposite one. True self-expression is never found in stereotypes."
You belabour the obvious
This is an intellectual exercise that misses the point:
"Meaning is not derivative of anything other than an individual's sense of cause and purpose. It can't be derivative of anything concrete, let alone whether an individual has a penis or a vagina."
And this is a mess
"Having said that, I'm concerned (somewhat) that people are side-stepping a major set of life lessons when they opt to express themselves as the opposite gender from what they were born to be."
First, as I explained above, there is no universality in respect of, say, a female gender identity mapping to an XX expressed physical manifestation, nor vice versa. Now, it is by far the case that such congruence does occur without so much as a sideways glance but it is not, never has been and, likely, never will be that such congruence occurs without exception. Nature creates variance . . .
"The gender one has at birth is not a mistake."
There are many options for how to express one's particular and unique blend of male and female energies, and I do tend to think it is a sign of mental illness when people run away from their birth gender in order to try to manifest some stereotyped image of the opposite one. True self-expression is never found in stereotypes."
You belabour the obvious
Damn I wish there was an 'Edit' function.
Starting again:
"The gender one has at birth is not a mistake."
Again, which do you mean: 'sex' or 'gender' and why, and how do you know; you seem to be positing mere assumption as bedrock fact ? ?
"There are many options for how to express one's particular and unique blend of male and female energies, and I do tend to think it is a sign of mental illness when people run away from their birth gender in order to try to manifest some stereotyped image of the opposite one.
This is also a mess.
Assuming you don't know: the transgendered only rarely transition to an extreme of the gender expression continuum. More typically they find a 'comfort zone' where they are more able to predominantly express themselves as 'male' or 'female, without the burden of societal censure. This is the 'best compromise' zone that any successful trans-man or -woman will tell you about.
As to your speculated 'mental illness': You seem to assume that one just waltzes out one sunny afternoon and transitions, change the channel, boom, done.
Do you have so much as the remotest, the foggiest, the poorest illuminated notion, even one, of what's involved in that process ? ?
I don't think you do and given that: whence the opinion ? ?
"True self-expression is never found in stereotypes."
You belabour the obvious.
Starting again:
"The gender one has at birth is not a mistake."
Again, which do you mean: 'sex' or 'gender' and why, and how do you know; you seem to be positing mere assumption as bedrock fact ? ?
"There are many options for how to express one's particular and unique blend of male and female energies, and I do tend to think it is a sign of mental illness when people run away from their birth gender in order to try to manifest some stereotyped image of the opposite one.
This is also a mess.
Assuming you don't know: the transgendered only rarely transition to an extreme of the gender expression continuum. More typically they find a 'comfort zone' where they are more able to predominantly express themselves as 'male' or 'female, without the burden of societal censure. This is the 'best compromise' zone that any successful trans-man or -woman will tell you about.
As to your speculated 'mental illness': You seem to assume that one just waltzes out one sunny afternoon and transitions, change the channel, boom, done.
Do you have so much as the remotest, the foggiest, the poorest illuminated notion, even one, of what's involved in that process ? ?
I don't think you do and given that: whence the opinion ? ?
"True self-expression is never found in stereotypes."
You belabour the obvious.
Good Optics Until fairly recently, gender expression was only considered 'normal' if it was clearly derived from the biological sex of the individual. That was wrong. Thankfully, we now live in a society where people have become much more accepting of individual differences in expression of all kinds. For example, a female who rides motorcyles and likes doing kick boxing, or a gentle, receptive male who likes working with preschoolers, can find communities to accept them with open arms. This whole thing about having to militantly defend one's gender expression from the ravages of society, or undergo surgery and damaging hormonal therapy is pure bull. Only Neandrathals like this author are trying to turn back the clock on a necessary social evolution that enables people to become more authentically who they are. If people who choose to be authentic about their gender expression continues to subject themselves to regressive communities, you have to wonder whether they're masochistic. I stand by the observation that someone who rejects their sexual characteristics assigned at birth, and opts for the opposite stereotype, is not finding authenticity.
lsjarvi
"For example, a female who rides motorcyles and likes doing kick boxing, or a gentle, receptive male who likes working with preschoolers, can find communities to accept them with open arms "Those 'types' of men and women are abundant in general society. No "special communities" are necessary. Also, those 'types' of men and women are still men and women, for the most part.
I'm going to identify as a female, native American +African american so I can get affirmative action bid status when I start my company. And when they say I have white male privelage, I will sue for harassment because of my sex and race change.
freaking morons!
freaking morons!
Divide By Zero Haha, but you see a 'white male' cannot identify with anything other than a white male, so the case would be thrown out due to the use of logical fallacies.
More Transgender Rights? No, It's Only the Death of Meaning, Dear!So here we are on the cusp of gaining the "right" to alter our own birth certificates to change the sex that the midwife proclaimed when we exited our mother's womb. Midwives? They know nothing....