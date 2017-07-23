© CBS



Call this squirrel Rocky - and stay away.The city Health Department is putting out the warning on an "unusually aggressive squirrel" in Brooklyn's Prospect Park that's attacked and bitten five people.Though squirrels rarely have rabies, city health officials are assuming this one does.Anyone bitten by the squirrel, or any pets with squirrel bites, should immediately get medical treatment, the department urged. The squirrel attacks happened between Tuesday and Thursday, all near the Parkside and Ocean Ave. entrance to the park. Four of the squirrel-bite victims have been identified. The fifth person was bitten while jogging and authorities want that person to come forward.The Parks Department and the Prospect Park Alliance are on the look-out for the pugnacious rodent. Health officials said if the squirrel actually was rabid, it's probably already dead.New York State officials have never identified a squirrel with rabies since tracking started in 1992.The Health Department gets about 70 reports on squirrel bites annually. The chomps mostly have to do with feeding, according to the department.