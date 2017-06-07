© AP Photo/Yoan Valat, Pool



analysts told Sputnik.Saudi accusations against the Persian Gulf Arab monarchy of Qatar for supporting Islamist terror groups are highly hypocritical and express fake outrage because"As for Saudi complaints about Qatar funding terrorism, it's hard to take them seriously since Saudi Arabia's activities in this respect are all too well known," foreign affairs analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare said.In 2009, then-Secretary of State Clinton declared in a diplomatic cable thathe noted. "Are we really supposed to believe that the Saudis are now upset because Qatar is funding them as well," Lazare asked?Lazare compared the Saudi accusations against Qatar for funding Islamist terror groups to a falling out among thieves. "Yes, there seems to be a difference of opinion about the Muslim Brotherhood, with Saudi Arabia opposed and Qatar in favor.he said.Lazare explained. "Qatar is clearly uneasy about thein last month's visit to Riyadh," he stated.However, both Saudi Arabia and Qatar were wary about being dragged into a major conflict or war in which each country could face a much larger and long-feared adversary, Lazare pointed out. "Clearly, Qatar is nervous about the new hard-line policy emanating out of Washington and Riyadh and is reluctant to be dragged into a military confrontation with the giant [Iran] across the Gulf," he said.Lazare concluded.Author and political activist David Swanson said that the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar all claimed to be fighting extreme Islamist terror but all three of them continues d to support it. "The nations you name [Saudi Arabia and Qatar] and the nation I am in (the United States) back terrorists and meddle in other countries' affairs routinely. The layers of hypocrisy here are deep," he observed.Daesh terror group is outlawed in Russia.