Society's Child
London attacks: Stabbing reports at multiple locations after van rams into people on London Bridge, May calls it a possible terrorist act - UPDATES
RT
Sun, 04 Jun 2017 00:30 UTC
In an unprecedented move, the Metropolitan police have advised people to "run, hide and tell" on Twitter.
Police cars, ambulances and helicopters have arrived to the London Bridge, according to various eyewitness reports on Twitter.
The Metropolitan Police said they will release further information after making sure it is "accurate," following social media reports that there was an attacker with a knife and gunfire heard in the area.
While no detailed information about the injured was immediately released, RT's Polly Boiko reported from outside University College Hospital that some "victims of gun wounds" were treated by emergency services.
Conflicting accounts claimed that between one and three attackers jumped out of the van after it hit people and proceeded to stab people.
At least five people were injured on the bridge, the BBC reported. It was not immediately clear how grave the injuries were.
Police have confirmed they also "responded to an incident" in the nearby Borough Market after reports suggested there was a knife attack there.
Dramatic footage reportedly taken from inside the London Bridge Bar showed police ordering all the patrons to get on the ground and take cover.
London police then confirmed that a third "incident" was taking place in the Vauxhall area of the city, roughly two miles (3.2km) from Borough Market.
Prime Minister Theresa May has released an official statement to the UK media, calling the "terrible incident" a "potential act of terrorism."
Comment: Updates: Subsequent reports have clarified the situation: three men exited the van and began stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area. (The Vauxhall area incident turned out to be unrelated.) Police declared it a terrorist incident. Seven dead, 48 injured and hospitalized.
Chris, a taxi driver, told LBC that the attackers were wielding "long blades, 12 inches long" and "were stabbing people at random" on London Bridge. He added that he attempted to "ram" one of the assailants with his car, but failed and then saw police officers heading toward the man.For videos and reactions, see here and here.
Another eyewitness, identified only as Ben, told BBC Radio 5 that he and his wife saw "a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man about three times" just 15 meters from them. He noted that the victim was "stabbed quite coldly" until he "slumped to the ground" after attempting to confront the attacker.
A chef at a fish restaurant, located at Borough Market, similarly described the attackers he saw as "two men with big knives." All the appeals to the attackers to stop the carnage and attempts by the restaurant staff to intervene by throwing chairs were in vain, he said.
Police have already made 12 arrests in connection with the attacks, adding that some of their own are among the injured. Police say the investigation is progressing "rapidly". PM May added the following:
"This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last 3 months. In March, a similar attack took place, just around the corner on Westminster Bridge," May said in a statement published on Facebook.The whole attack was over in about 8 minutes. RT gives a summary:
...
May also confirmed that British Intelligence and police have disrupted five credible terrorist plots since the Westminster attack in March.
She also stated that the recent attacks are not directly connected but are instead part of a new emerging trend in global terrorism with copycat attackers employing "the crudest means of attack"as opposed to "carefully-constructed plots after years of planning and training."
She also decried the lackluster response to the threat posed by such terrorist acts, citing "far too much tolerance of extremism" in the UK.
"But it is time to say enough is enough... But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change," May concluded.
Eyewitnesses said that the three assailants were driving over London Bridge in a nondescript Hertz rental van, when they accelerated to "about 50mph," according to Holly Jones, a BBC journalist, caught in the attack.Louise Mench continues her public descent into paranoid schizophrenia (someone stage an intervention for this woman!):
"We thought it was a car accident but as we got closer we could see a lot of blood and bodies. There was a pregnant woman on the right who was severely injured and on the left there was a man being resuscitated, but he started breathing. We don't know whether the woman survived," one witness told the Guardian.
One more witness identified as Eric Siguenza told the BBC that three men "jumped out of the van and that's when they started attacking people on the road."
"As they headed down the stairs, as they were running towards the people, they were shouting, 'This is for Allah,'" he said.
They were just yards from Borough Market, a popular nightspot. It was just after 10pm, minutes after the Champions League Final wrapped up in Cardiff, and the streets were full of revelers.
The violence occurred in full view of hundreds of onlookers.
"I saw a man in red with quite a large blade, I don't know the measurement, I guess maybe 10 inches. He was stabbing a man... he stabbed him about three times fairly calmly," an eyewitness, who identified himself as Ben, told The Telegraph."It looked like the man had maybe been trying to intervene but there wasn't much that he could do, he was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground."
"They stabbed this girl maybe 10 times, 15 times. She was going, 'Help me, help me,'" an eyewitness named Gerard told the BBC, saying that he lobbed a bottle at the assailants to try to scare them off.
Many sought refuge in the cafes in the market square. But safety was temporary, as the attackers went inside the cafes, stabbing indiscriminately.
"He stabbed her in the neck," eyewitness Elsbeth Smedley told CNN, recounting an attack on a waitress. "He stabbed another man in the back, and then he ran out of the restaurant."
Police said that they received the first call about the attack at 10:08pm. An armed unit was dispatched immediately. Eyewitnesses described a cacophony of gunfire. Within eight minutes, the three stabbers were dead. The canisters the terrorists had strapped to their bodies were crude fakes.
Trump retweeted a Drudge Report tweet saying, "Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge..." Looks like Drudge and Trump got the scoop on NBC, who then tweeted:
Iran has responded correctly:
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi called on certain states to stop "pursuing their short-term political and economic goals, which seem to be strategic, in favor of security for their citizens as well as the entire world."
"To uproot terror, it is necessary that they [those states] address the root causes as well as main financial and ideological sources of extremism and violence, which are clear to everyone," Press TV quoted the spokesman as saying.
The sole way to end global terrorism, according to Qassemi, is "to play an honest and responsible part in the global wave against terrorism and extremism free from any double standard."
Reader Comments
So... it came out that the Manchester suicide bomber was the son of a tame British jihadi family of Libyan descent that was being handled by MI6 and involved in the bloody destruction of Libya while Theresa May was UK Home Secretary.
Meanwhile, that news isn't helping May's chances in the snap election she called to be held in just a few days, on June 7. One imagines that Theresa May called in the director of MI6 (is he or she still called "M"?) and demanded that they Do Something to scare the sh*t out of the dumb British public and stampede the voters into voting for the Tory party anyway.
Therefore, MI6 does the only thing it knows how to do when it's called to rally the British people around the incompetent UK Government: it doubles down on terror, and sends out more tame jihadis and/or maybe deep state black ops "specialists" borrowed from the military, or perhaps the american CIA, and they hit some people with cars and/or kill some with knives.
Will terror will keep Theresa May in office? We'll soon see.
Meanwhile, that news isn't helping May's chances in the snap election she called to be held in just a few days, on June 7. One imagines that Theresa May called in the director of MI6 (is he or she still called "M"?) and demanded that they Do Something to scare the sh*t out of the dumb British public and stampede the voters into voting for the Tory party anyway.
Therefore, MI6 does the only thing it knows how to do when it's called to rally the British people around the incompetent UK Government: it doubles down on terror, and sends out more tame jihadis and/or maybe deep state black ops "specialists" borrowed from the military, or perhaps the american CIA, and they hit some people with cars and/or kill some with knives.
Will terror will keep Theresa May in office? We'll soon see.
griffin Thanks, great stuff. Terrific - really
Well, I call it a possible distraction in the face of an election they are going to have to rig in order to 'win'.
RUN, HIDE, TELL...
They left out "VOTE TORY"
They left out "VOTE TORY"
Hmmm a witness to the May -hem? [Link]
The human race has a gift . . . that sets it above all the other creatures that abound upon this planet: the gift of thought, of reasoning, of understanding. The highly-developed brain. But the human race has ceased to develop. It struggles for petty comfort and false security; there is no time for thought. Soon there will be no time for reasoning, and Man will lose sight of the truth.
TOL:0.00-1 [Link]
And the ZIO Corporate controlled Media is not our friend [Link]
The human race has a gift . . . that sets it above all the other creatures that abound upon this planet: the gift of thought, of reasoning, of understanding. The highly-developed brain. But the human race has ceased to develop. It struggles for petty comfort and false security; there is no time for thought. Soon there will be no time for reasoning, and Man will lose sight of the truth.
TOL:0.00-1 [Link]
And the ZIO Corporate controlled Media is not our friend [Link]
In the eyes of public opinion these three men are guilty. Why bother spending limited public fancies to prosecute these men in a court of law? Does one judge know more than the combined personality of the public?
If you dressed these men up in desert military gear and parachuted them back to their leaders ISIS would not be bothered to look beyond the uniform, they would simply assume 'enemy' and shoot.
If you dressed these men up in desert military gear and parachuted them back to their leaders ISIS would not be bothered to look beyond the uniform, they would simply assume 'enemy' and shoot.
Anna, we do not need to abandon our rights to get rid of these scum. That was the plan for this as far back as you can think. (The US Government really cared at the 1800's with the trust busting laws. However, then came the Fed, and it's been all downhill since then and always done to get rid of that pesky constitution and the concepts of innocent until proven guilty.
9/11 and 7/7 fooled enough of the masses for them to not worry about giving up their simple right to be left alone.
Simply put, if American Government served Americans, (and this goes for the rest of the West) they would have used 9/11 to throw out every non-citizen from any of the involved countried, (e.g., Saudi Arabia, England, Israel, et al.) No strip searching of Norwegian Grandmothers would have been required.
You are trying to throw out individual rights even more and that's exactly what the bastards behind all this: the CIA, Pakistan's Whatever, UK's MI5, MI6, Israel's Mossad, etc., WANT us to hope for.
Every one in Europe, You should forget 'diversity' BS! It's designed to result in the same thing - increased state sponsored terror, scared citizens giving up rights, etc.I mean physically arrest and evict all these blood sucking bastards that your leaders had promised to turn into good Frenchmen, and Germans, which is only trying to make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.)
Throw your TV's out the window! (Or similar. Network.)
R.C.
9/11 and 7/7 fooled enough of the masses for them to not worry about giving up their simple right to be left alone.
Simply put, if American Government served Americans, (and this goes for the rest of the West) they would have used 9/11 to throw out every non-citizen from any of the involved countried, (e.g., Saudi Arabia, England, Israel, et al.) No strip searching of Norwegian Grandmothers would have been required.
You are trying to throw out individual rights even more and that's exactly what the bastards behind all this: the CIA, Pakistan's Whatever, UK's MI5, MI6, Israel's Mossad, etc., WANT us to hope for.
Every one in Europe, You should forget 'diversity' BS! It's designed to result in the same thing - increased state sponsored terror, scared citizens giving up rights, etc.I mean physically arrest and evict all these blood sucking bastards that your leaders had promised to turn into good Frenchmen, and Germans, which is only trying to make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.)
Throw your TV's out the window! (Or similar. Network.)
R.C.
London attacks: Stabbing reports at multiple locations after van rams into people on London Bridge, May calls it a possible terrorist act - UPDATESLondon police confirm they are dealing with three "incidents" in the city center on Saturday evening: a vehicle collision with pedestrians on London Bridge, reported stabbings in the Borough...