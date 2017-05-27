Society's Child
De Blasio administration employee, 29, is arrested for 'having 3,000 photos and 89 videos of child pornography depicting children as young as six months old'
Sat, 27 May 2017 16:57 UTC
Jacob Schwartz, 29, was allegedly keeping more than 3,000 photographs and 89 videos of child pornography, including pictures of baby girls as young as six-months-old, court papers revealed.
The highly illegal content shows 'young nude females between the approximate ages of six months and 16 (years) engaging in sexual conduct on an adult male,' reported theNew York Post.
Schwartz's father, labor lawyer Arthur Schwartz, called his son's case a 'personal tragedy'.
Schwartz surrendered to investigators in Manhattan's 13th Precinct Thursday morning, sources told the Post.
He had been under investigation since March 29 after handing over his laptop with written permission to search its contents.
Schwartz was the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and the downstate region vice president of the state's chapter.
In a statement to DailyMail.com, the MYD said: 'The Manhattan Young Democrats are shocked by recent reports of criminal allegations against one of our members. The individual is no longer a member of the board, and an interim president is now in place.
'MYD maintains a deep and abiding respect for our judicial system, and the sacred principle that individuals are innocent until proven guilty, but the nature of these accusations required us to take immediate action.
'While the allegations are deeply upsetting, MYD is committed to continuing our work. We have a longstanding tradition of activating, educating, and empowering young progressives to take action on the issues that matter most to them, and MYD will continue to work toward that.'
He is presently employed as a computer programmer analyst in the city Department of Design and Construction, where he works on the Hurricane Sandy recovery program and makes over $66,000 a year. He was hired after interning there in 2015, under the de Blasio administration.
Schwartz has been involved in politics from a young age, and helped his father campaign for Democratic district leader in Greenwich Village, according to his online biography.
His dad served as the New York counsel to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders presidential bid in 2016.
Schwartz attended Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, and was a member of an acapella singing group.
The 29-year-old has been charged with promoting sexual performance by a child, as well as possessing sexual performance by a child under 16, according to the Post. Both charges are felonies.
He was released from jail on a $7,500 bail.
