Federal prosecutor found dead on beach in Hollywood
A federal prosecutor who was found dead this week on a South Florida beach possibly suffered head trauma, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the body of Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., 37, was found early Wednesday by a passerby on the city's beach.

She said detectives are trying to determine if the death was a homicide, suicide or something else.

Whisenant worked for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami in its major crimes unit. He joined the office in January. Court records show that he had been handling several visa and passport fraud cases.

Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin G. Greenberg said in a statement that Whisenant was a "great lawyer and wonderful colleague."

"The U.S. Attorney's Office family was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Beranton's death," Greenberg said. "He was a great lawyer and wonderful colleague, and we will miss him deeply. Our thoughts are with Beranton's family and friends."