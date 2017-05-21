© MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images



What a difference an election can make for the respect American leaders have for our country.There were two very different outcomes when two American presidents greeted the king of Saudi Arabia.Video shows the president stepping off the plane and greeting King Salman:Trump's posture stands in stark difference to President Obama's in the early days of his presidency.Trump's behavior was refreshingly noticeable, as several Twitter users contrasted the two reactions."Look carefully at these two photos," recording artist Vinnie James wrote. "The one on the RIGHT is a lesson in American exceptionalism: @FLOTUS no hijab, @POTUS no kowtow."