U.S. President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017
US President Donald Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, attempted to get their groove on with Saudi saber bearers during a traditional welcoming sword dance, seemingly celebrating the multibillion arms deal signed earlier.

Footage from the welcome ceremony shows Trump and Tillerson dancing awkwardly in the large crowd that also included Reince Priebus, Stephen Bannon and First Lady Melania Trump.


The "Ardha" performance was hosted by King Salman on Saturday to mark President Trump's first overseas visit to Riyadh.


On Saturday, the two leaders signed a series of agreements aimed at boosting their countries' military and economic partnerships, including an arms deal worth a cool $350 billion over 10 years, with a payment of almost $100 billion to be made immediately.

Trump is the first US president to make a Muslim-majority country his first overseas visit as president. The nine-day trip will also include Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.


This isn't the first time the president got hold of a saber this week. Following Trump's speech to US Coast Guard Academy graduates on Wednesday, after which the commander-in-chief was presented with a ceremonial saber, a hot mic caught the DHS Chief John Kelly telling the president he should use the sword "on the press."