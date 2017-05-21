© Thomson Reuters



US President Donald Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, attempted to get their groove on with Saudi saber bearers during a traditional welcoming sword dance, seemingly celebrating the multibillion arms deal signed earlier.The "Ardha" performance was hosted by King Salman on Saturday to mark President Trump's first overseas visit to Riyadh.Trump is the first US president to make a Muslim-majority country his first overseas visit as president. The nine-day trip will also include Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.This isn't the first time the president got hold of a saber this week. Following Trump's speech to US Coast Guard Academy graduates on Wednesday, after which the commander-in-chief was presented with a ceremonial saber, a hot mic caught the DHS Chief John Kelly telling the president he should use the sword "on the press."