People argue that climate change and other issues are also feminist issues. What do we lose by broadening the meaning of the term?
"Are you kidding me? Listen, what causes climate deprivation is population. If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don't want or can't care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn't have the climate problems that we have. That's the fundamental cause of climate change. Even if the Vatican doesn't tell us that. In addition to that, because women are the major agricultural workers in the world, and also the carriers of water and the feeders of families and so on, it's a disproportionate burden."
Climate advocates are often (though not always) population control advocates. Unborn children are an easy target for the population control freaks - they can't defend themselves.
