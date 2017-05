© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Both the prosecutor and defendant are appealing the sentence in the infamous rape case from earlier this year, in which a Swedish woman's gang-rape was broadcast live on Facebook.Police in Uppsala, north of Stockholm, were called in January after concerned viewers tipped them off about a gang-rape that was being broadcast live to a closed Facebook group with over 60,000 members.The court ruled that the woman, reportedly aged 31, was heavily under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which is considered a particularly vulnerable situation under Swedish law. The 18-year-old and 21-year-old, both Afghan nationals, were convicted of rape, while the 24-year-old, a Swedish citizen of Afghan descent, who was behind the camera, was found guilty of gross defamation and failing to report the incident. In addition to their jail time, the men were ordered to pay a total of 300,000 kronor (US$33,890) in damages to the victim.According to the appeal, there is no conclusive evidence about the woman's level of intoxication at the time intercourse took place, so it cannot be ruled out that she only had "a fairly moderate level of blood alcohol," according to Sweden's UNT media outlet.Samples taken from the victim placed her blood alcohol level at 0.28 percent an hour after the assault, while eight witnesses called forward by the prosecution said she was not moving."It was as if she was dead or like a doll," said one witness, as reported by UNT.The other two defendants can also mount an appeal within the next few days.