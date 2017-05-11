The Department of Relief and Resettlement said a further 11 people had died and 14 people had been injured between March 6 and May 9 due to strong winds. The winds also resulted in 7000 houses collapsing and 770 houses and 120 monuments being damaged.Strong winds and thunderstorms are expected throughout the country until month end.The Department of Relief and Resettlement is handing out K300,000 as compensation to the families of the deceased and K50,000 to those who have been injured.U Kyaw Lwin Oo, director from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, said people should be aware of the severe weather conditions due to Cumulonimbus clouds until the end of May."The unstable atmosphere occurs mostly during the pre-monsoon period. You can notice the Cumulonimbus clouds if you hear a thunderclap," he said.Cumulonimbus clouds are formed in the evening due to the high temperature during the day and can result in thunderstorms, hail storms and isolated showers later in the day.U Kyaw Lwin Oo said that the bad weather was predominantly in the coastal area."Ships and airlines should be aware of the weather. The risk of Cumulonimbus will reduce after the monsoon."From May 10 to 12, higher rainfall is expected in Tanintharyi Region, Kachin and Shan states.According to the department, above average rainfall is expected in Tanintharyi Region, Chin, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon states, and normal rainfall is expected in remaining regions during the last 10 days of May.The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology is forecasting that the monsoon will start from May 15 to 20 in southern Myanmar.