The May 2017 ALTA report other wise known as the Webbots pegged exactly a river of rain in the skies, a deluge and "Rain Train" with such force that it would electrify the skies and displace cities. I dug through the new GOES-16 satellite images of the Lightning Mapper Satellite and Infrared cloud density, what I present to you should be an eye opened as these types of events will intensify further as we descend into the new grand solar minimum.These electrical storms are ferocious to say the least and when you see the electric scorpion tail in that set of storms, you will begin to understand some of the petroglyphs.