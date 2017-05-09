All the early asparagus crop is ruined at a farm in Oceana County, where the overnight temperature Monday, May 8, dropped below freezing.
An estimated two-million pounds of the asparagus crop in Oceana County was lost this week due to freezing temperatures. Around 65-percent of the state's asparagus crop is grown in Oceana County where (I heard on the radio this morning) temperatures are running about 10 degrees F below normal.

Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board executive director John Bakker says they think they only lost about ten-percent of the overall crop.