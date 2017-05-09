Rainfall

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) says that heavy rain caused major flooding in parts of Guangdong Province yesterday, 07 May 2017.Quoting reports from Guangdong Provincial Civil Affairs Department, MCA says that flooding affected several districts of Guangzhou City including Huadu, Zengcheng and Huangpu.As of 08 May, a total of 8,600 people have been affected with more than 2,800 requiring emergency resettlement. Xinhua, the Chinese News Agency, says this figure is closer to 7,000.As many as 1,100 people needed emergency rescue and nearly 400 houses have been destroyed or severely damaged. There have been no reports of fatalities.Quoting figures from the Guangdong meteorological bureau, local media said thatMCA said that at least 12 weather stations recorded more than 250 mm of rain on 07 May.