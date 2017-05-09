Quoting reports from Guangdong Provincial Civil Affairs Department, MCA says that flooding affected several districts of Guangzhou City including Huadu, Zengcheng and Huangpu.
Local media reported that rivers overflowed in Huadu district. Some landslides were also reported in mountainous areas outside the city.
As of 08 May, a total of 8,600 people have been affected with more than 2,800 requiring emergency resettlement. Xinhua, the Chinese News Agency, says this figure is closer to 7,000.
As many as 1,100 people needed emergency rescue and nearly 400 houses have been destroyed or severely damaged. There have been no reports of fatalities.
【524.1毫米！暴雨刷新廣州歷史極值】5月7日，特大暴雨襲廣州致172間房倒塌6925人轉移，黃埔區九龍鎮錄得524.1毫米，打破了廣州市日雨量歷史極值。8-9日廣州仍有強降雨，或伴有強對流天氣。 pic.twitter.com/HqH6TDAO5W
Rainfall
WMO reported 145.8 mm of rain in Guangzhou in 24 hours from 07 to 08 May. Most of the rain fell in a 6 hour period.
Quoting figures from the Guangdong meteorological bureau, local media said that several areas recorded record levels of rain. In a 14 hour period on 07 May, Jiulongzhen in Huangpu district (northern Guangzhou) reported rainfall of 524mm, followed by 435mm in Xintangzhen in Zengcheng district (eastern Guangzhou) and 334mm in Huadongzhen in Huadu district (northern Guangzhou).
MCA said that at least 12 weather stations recorded more than 250 mm of rain on 07 May.
