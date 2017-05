© Google Earth

TELs, SAMs, and Other Assorted Acronyms

It is this concern that kept the Kim regime alive during the Obama administration.

In some cases, the islands themselves were constructed; what amounted to little more than a pile of sand 20 years ago is a burgeoning military facility today. Sohae, a sizable metropolis on the country's west coast, has hosted many critical missile tests, including the 2012 and 2016 Kwangmyŏngsŏng satellite launches.Sohae is expected to host more missile tests in the coming years as North Korea focuses its efforts on ICBM development.North Korea has builton islands near Sohae. The islands identified in the infographics below are not uniform in size or geological structure, and their military facilities are not identical to one another. Their missions may likewise be individually distinct. Some of the new facilities may not even be primarily served by Sohae's military facilities, but by other nearby bases. We have dubbed them the "Sohae islands" because Sohae is the most significant political-military structure nearby.Available geospatial intelligence doesn't align neatly with a basic strategic analysis. Some of the islands look like offensive asset deployment sites — that is, ballistic missile launch pads — butAnti-air missile sites would be a strategically wiser choice, but thetraditionally indicative of such deployments. Missile silos are a distinct plausibility, and one that would make a fair amount of sense. However, it is exceedingly difficult to ascertain the structure, size, and nature of these islands from the available imagery. Whether they could structurally support a missile silo is unclear.Firing exclusively from Sohae's resident Tongch'ang-ri Launch Facility during wartime would be a dangerously predictable, amateurish mistake.If North Korea intends to use these islands as offensive sites, then it has found an awfullyTurn your attention to the paved, rectangular lots shown on Islands A, C, and E in the above image. These empty lots could plausibly accommodate a North Korean ballistic missile and the Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) it rode in on. These TELs — those vehicles so frequently touted in North Korean military parades, ballistic missiles stacked neatly on top — could disperse from their shelters and onto these various islands during times of heightened tension.Though most of the islands in the attached infographic resemble facilities designed to host missile launchers,The wide roads leading on and off the pads at Islands A and C could allow for rapid shooting-and-scooting. But Island E's single road looks rather inconvenient for a wheeled TEL. (Notably, some newer North Korean missiles such as the Pukguksong-2 use tracked, rather than wheeled, Transporter Erector Launchers.) Additionally, theHowever, the latest available imagery is from December 2016; these construction projectsThe geospatial evidence is decidedly mixed. If the islands are intended to eventually host ballistic missiles, then North Korea made anNorth Korea is no stranger to target dispersal, a fairly basic strategic principle. The DPRK knows that during a war, firing exclusively from well-known sites like Sohae's resident Tongch'ang-ri Launch Facility would be a dangerous mistake. Accordingly,By building a multitude of TEL launch sites and dispersing them widely,If the United States and its allies launched a full-scale assault on all known North Korean military targets andJust one lonely TEL, hiding deep in the mountains — or on an island near Sohae — could launch a nuclear-tipped Nodong missile at Seoul or Tokyo and instantly cripple a U.S. ally.Building TEL pads on previously uninhabited islands would bethan constructing an equal number in nearby mountains and valleys. As North Korean air defenses are paltry at best, theIn contrast, the Sohae islands are quite exposed. If North Korea's recent rash of island-building was an attempt at mere target dispersal, then they chose perhaps the least cost-effective method possible.however, could operate from an exposed launch site with less strategic cost.Though critical ICBM technology is tested at Sohae, it — like many of North Korea's important research bases —(Indeed, the whole country does.)These defenses are nominal — the majority of 4th and 5th generation aircraft can easily destroy or avoid them.to North Korean air bases than by point defense systems deployed at the base itself. That may change soon.may not be intended to host ballistic missiles like the Nodong or Musudan at all.could be reasonably accommodated on any of those three islands, in some cases pending minor-to-moderate construction projects that could have been completed since the satellite photograph was taken. North Korea is still testing itsa reasonably modern design roughly on par with When North Korea eventually introduces the KN-06, Sohae may host a few of its own, perhaps on Islands A, C, or E.As with other proposals discussed here, the evidence for a SAM deployment is mixed and the picture incomplete. Surface-to-air missile deployments would require supportive equipment like radars, infrastructure improvements such as bulkier revetments, and command posts. We have not seen evidence of these on the Sohae islands. Plans for those could be underway; stationing SAMs on some of the islands would not be a bad idea.and the available pictures are missing some of the infrastructure indicative of one.but there still isn't enough evidence to support the presence of necessary infrastructure.would make some logistical and strategic sense, and the surface-level infrastructure does look quite similar. Compare the diagram below of a missile silo to some of the Sohae islands (particularly B and C). A superficial resemblance, undoubtedly. However, it remainsRemember, some of these islands were just sand a few years ago. These pop-up facilitiesThere is not enough open-source information to confidently determine the mission of these new island structures.The "Sohae islands" may sprout new buildings or host missile tests. The KN-06 air defense system may arrive — on the islands or elsewhere — to defend the city's critical military infrastructure (and the lives of its inhabitants). Without question,, whether from an island or the Tongch'ang-ri Launch Facility on the mainland. The city is rising in strategic importance as North Korea focuses more and more of its efforts on mastering ICBM technology. In fact, if North Korea follows through on its recent pseudo-threat to test a new missile every week , all eyes will be turning to Sohae very soon.Damen Cook is lead research associate at Strategic Sentinel.