As a corporation that has affected the lives of almost everyone around us in the Western world, with most people receiving their vaccinations that are known to do damage, we should know their history.
In this article, we will examine Merck's connection to biological warfare, and the implications of that connection.
Merck & Co. is not to be confused with the German "Merck KGaA," but they both originate from the original German Merck.
Merck was founded in 1668, in Germany.
By 1887, a US division of Merck called Merck & Co. was set up in New York by George Merck. George Merck moved to NY in 1891.
In April 1917, as the US entered the Great War (WWI), the government announced the seizure of corporations affiliated with Germany.
Merck & Co. was seized, but George Merck and partners founded a "McKenna Corporation" to bid on Merck as it was put up for auction, and they managed to buy Merck back in 1919, fully separating from the other Merck in Germany (as far as we know).
From that point, Merck made efforts to stay boldly on the side of the American war effort, and perhaps that influenced their involvement with the US' biological warfare program during the peak of World War II.
In 1925, the same year Nazi chemical monopoly IG Farben was created, George Merck passed his company onto his son, George W. Merck.
George W. Merck grew up in a privileged position, using the workshop of Thomas Edison as a child and inheriting his position as the president of the company.
He would become Merck's president for 25 years, all throughout World War II: and he was given a central leadership position in the US' biological warfare program during the same years he led Merck, retiring from the company years after his alleged retirement from biowarfare.
It was George W. Merck who led biological warfare work as the head of the War Research Service, the department in charge of Ft. Detrick, while still being president of Merck. According to Wikipedia:
"During World War II, he led the War Research Service, which initiated the U.S. biological weapons program with Frank Olson."According to MIT Press:
"By midsummer, three candidates had rejected an offer to head the new group: economist Walter W. Stewart, who chaired the Rockefeller Foundation, geographer Isaiah Bowman, president of Johns Hopkins University, and economist Edmund Ezra Day, president of Cornell University. Finally, in August, chemist George W. Merck, president of the pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co., accepted the position.To read George W. Merck's report to the Secretary of War in 1945, click here.
The innocuously named War Research Service (WRS) started out in mid-1942 with an initial allocation of $200,000. Wide contacts with major biologists and physicians enabled the eight member directorate to initiate secret work in about 28 American universities, including Harvard University, Columbia University, the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Ohio State University, the University of Notre Dame, the University of Wisconsin, Stanford University, and the University of California. "
This history perfectly illustrates what "the system" is, and how it extends into all the major universities.
He was later given several awards, and was put on the cover of the August 18, 1952 edition of Time Magazine, while the public was unaware he was ever involved with biological warfare, let alone his setting the foundation for experiments on Americans.
Ft. Detrick is one of the most well known biological warfare centers in US history: it's the place where the plan to spray bacteria over San Francisco in the 1950's and 60's under Operation Sea Spray was conceived, shortly after Merck left. After Merck's departure from the War Research Service, Ft. Detrick became a central factor in experiments on US citizens.
It was the place where paperclipped Nazi scientist Kurt Blome advised biological warfare experts on how to experiment on US citizens. Blome had previously experimented on his victims with Bubonic Plague.
It was where Frank Olson worked, the man who was almost certainly assassinated for starting to question the morality of his work with biowarfare, and with MK Ultra. According to Center for Research on Globalization:
"On 28 November 1953, at 2 am, a man crashed through a closed window and fell to his death from the 10th floor of the Statler Hotel in New York City. He was identified as Frank Olson, a bacteriologist with the US Army Research Center at Fort Detrick, Maryland. He had fallen from a room he shared with another scientist, Robert Lashbrook. It was ruled a suicide.Fort Detrick was a secret center of plans to poison and destroy what this compartmentalized power structure said was "the enemy." To understand what other enemy they may have had in mind, we need to understand the academic culture of that era.
Twenty-two years later, in 1975, William Colby, then CIA director, declassified documents that changed the complexion of the case. It was revealed that Olson had actually been an undercover CIA operative at Fort Detrick, and that one week prior to his death, he had been drinking Cointreau at a high-level meeting with scientists at Deep Creek Lodge in rural Maryland. The Cointreau was laced with a large dose of LSD administered by his CIA boss, Sidney Gottlieb. He was then sent to New York with Lashbrook, also with the CIA, to see a psychiatrist because the LSD had induced a psychosis.
It was also revealed that Olson had been part of the top secret CIA program that was known as Project MK-ULTRA, exploring the use of chemicals and drugs for purposes of mind control, and bacteriological agents for covert assassination. Olson had been working on ways to deliver anthrax in aerosol form, for use as a weapon. New evidence that came to light, through the persistent efforts of Olson's son Eric, made the suicide ruling highly suspect."
With the persistent obsession with eugenics that thrived so much among the wealthy classes in that day, what if "the enemy" was the common people of a nation? What if the enemy were the poor whites, African Americans, alleged "criminals" and dissidents who the prominent academics of early 20th Century America plotted to wage war against through coercive sterilization?
The academic institutions that aided the biowarfare effort, such as Harvard and Stanford, were involved with eugenics and coercive sterilization for decades precisely leading up to the moment biowarfare work begun. They only stopped advocating for eugenics openly when they got a bad rap from the Nazis.
To further illustrate this academic class, a man involved with the creation of "chemotherapy" out of mustard gas was a racist who could be found alongside eugenicists, receiving Rockefeller funding: Dr. Cornelius Rhoads. He was also involved in biowarfare. According to What Really Happened:
"1931: The Puerto Rican Cancer Experiment was undertaken by Dr. Cornelius Rhoads. Under the auspices of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Investigations, Rhoads purposely infected his subjects with cancer cells. Thirteen of the subjects died. When the experiment was uncovered, and in spite of Rhoads' written opinions that the Puerto Rican population should be completely eradicated, Rhoads went on to establish the U.S. Army Biological Warfare facilities in Maryland, Utah, and Panama. He later was named to the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and was at the heart of the recently revealed radiation experiments on prisoners, hospital patients, and soldiers (these are covered in the ACHE report.)"And for more perspective about the 1940's culture of academia, also from What Really Happened:
"1940's: In a crash program to develop new drugs to fight Malaria during World War II, doctors in the Chicago area infected nearly 400 prisoners with the disease. Although the Chicago inmates were given general information that they were helping with the war effort, they were not provided adequate information in accordance with the later standards set by the Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunal. Nazi doctors on trial at Nuremberg cited the Chicago studies as precedents to defend their own behavior in aiding the German war effort."That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the history of biological warfare: is it really implausible to suggest these people were trying to wage war on the people they didn't like at home?
Through solid anecdotal evidence we can follow the trail and see that these experiments may have been toward an agenda of eugenics, sterilization, population control justified under the guise of some Nazi or Russian threat.
Another anecdotal observation to go along with this theory is that the bacteria sprayed on San Francisco, Serratia Marcescens, is actually thought to cause infertility, as suggested in papers as late as 2017.
Could it be that they sprayed San Francisco to master the use of bacteria that causes infertility?
In conclusion
This is just the entrance to an entire field of research with so much pertinent info to where we are at today.
With more research, this could lead to strong anecdotal evidence that Merck & Co. used pharmaceutical treatments developed shortly after WWII such as the Polio vaccine against Americans, as bioweapons.
After all, Eli Lilly/Merck's Polio vaccine (that came a few years after the biowarfare activity) was mysteriously contaminated with the cancer causing virus SV40, which they claimed had accidentally been derived from the Rhesus monkey kidney cells used to prepare the vaccine. We know associated academics had purposefully given people cancer multiple times in the past.
Many people who understand Merck's Gardasil vaccine for HPV is utterly destroying the lives of thousands of paralyzed, injured, and killed young girls and boys suspect one thing: they suspect Merck is part of an agenda to damage people on purpose, in this same vein of population control we saw in the old age of Merck.
So a question to ask is: could Merck today be complicit with an agenda to poison people? Either deliberate or not, they are undeniably injuring and killing thousands of people, as you can find in VAERS vaccine injury reports or anywhere else you search.
Please share this with as many people, and start researching.
About the author
Cassius Kamarampi is a researcher and writer from Sacramento, California. He is the founder of Era of Wisdom, writer/director of the documentary Toddlers on Amphetamine: History of Big Pharma and the Major Players, and a writer in the alternative media since 2013 at the age of 17. He focuses primarily on identifying the exact individuals, institutions, and entities responsible for various forms of human slavery and control, particularly chemicals and more insidious forms of hegemony: identifying exactly who damages our well being and working toward independence from those entities, whether they are corporate, government, or institutional.
Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on AmericansMerck & Co. is the world's largest vaccine manufacturing corporation, and is one of the largest pharma companies in the world. They created such things as the MMR vaccine, and the HPV vaccine...