"I would like to draw your attention to new facts exposing the activity of the White Helmets, a notorious organisation that is discrediting itself.

There is evidence that some actions taken by members of this organisation

"The real Syria Civil Defence organisation was established in 1953 and registered at the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO).

in case of accidents or disasters. As militants moved into Aleppo, they seized ambulances, firefighting trucks and other gear and equipment, while the majority of civil defence officers were shot.

"The White Helmets not only

on Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS-controlled territories but

How is that for double standards? There is

. A case in point is a video presumably made in March 2015 that shows the White Helmets

captured by al-Nusra. In a video dated May 2015, they carry out a kind of

in northern Aleppo. There is footage of torture of Syrian soldiers with their subsequent execution in the presence of the White Helmets.

"The biased Western media outlets absolutely ignore the facts that expose the White Helmets' propaganda and are silent about the falsification of casualty figures in Syria and the fabrication of acts of violence or the use of dangerous kinds of weapons.

"The White Helmets often

to the destruction of civilian facilities and casualties as a result of

On the internet, people tired of propaganda do frame-by-frame analysis of their

and discover footage with the

. I believe you have seen them.

"The White Helmets' actions in Syria's Khan Shaykhun on April 4 merit special mention. Their

t for carrying out an act of armed aggression against Syria's Air Force Shayrat airbase on April 7. Representatives of the

and came to the conclusion that the

shown there was in fact a

"Importantly, funds controlled by some Western governments or business circles close to them are

He who pays the piper calls the tune, especially since this music fully

- as we clearly realise, the only purpose of their presence there."

have dazzled western film critics with their realistic and accurate portrayal of chemical attack first responders who wear sandals — but not everyone gave them glowing reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.The theater troupe has had a hard time winning the hearts and minds of people with basic critical thinking skills — people such as Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.Yes, Maria gave the White Helmets theduring her last press briefing in Moscow:This entire activity can be described asContrary to Western media reports, theof the White Helmets' involvement in some ofby the Russian Aerospace Forces or the Syrian Air Force.corresponds to the official position of Western countries regarding regime change in Syria