Society's Child
Fukushima authorities ask troops for a helping hand to deal with forest fires near crippled nuclear power plant
RT
Sun, 30 Apr 2017 15:07 UTC
The forest fires broke out near the town of Namie, some seven kilometers from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, on Saturday evening, Japanese NHK broadcaster reported.
Namie was evacuated following the 2011 tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster in Fukushima.
The prefecture has deployed several helicopters to extinguish the fires, which are believed to have been caused by lightning. According to police, at least 10 hectares of forest have burned in the area.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings so far, Japanese media say.
With strong winds stoking the flames, the Fukushima Prefecture has requested help from the Self-Defense Forces, Japan's de-facto army, on Sunday.
Earlier in April, residents of Namie, as well as those from the village of Iitate and the town of Kawamata's Yamakiya neighborhood, totaling 22,100 people in all, were told they could return home - with the exception of those with houses in so-called no-go zones, where radiation levels are still too high, according to Japanese media.
So far, the homecoming has not been as successful as the government had hoped, as few residents have been eager to go back.
Results of a Fukushima Prefectural Government survey released on April 24 show that some 78.2 percent of the evacuated households have no intention of returning to their previous residences and plan to remain in the area they evacuated to.
Comment: See also: Six years after nuclear meltdown Fukushima residents to return
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Warlord no more? 'Butcher of Kabul' calls for peace and to lay down their weapons in 1st public appearance in 20 years
- Guess who's number one? Ten countries more threatening to world peace than North Korea
- Fukushima authorities ask troops for a helping hand to deal with forest fires near crippled nuclear power plant
- American red-winged blackbird never before seen in the UK turns up on North Ronaldsay, Scotland
- 4-yo survivor of US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul still has shrapnel in her legs & face (VIDEO)
- The 'Flab Jab' and other strange vaccines in the Big Pharma pipeline
- Turkey bans TV dating shows with a decree made possible by the country's state of emergency
- Study finds bonobos may be more closely linked to human ancestors than common chimpanzees
- Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program - DARPA wants to hack your brain to make you learn faster
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Facts Intrude on the Reality Creators: The Rapid Decline of the American Empire
- Lawyer calls Alex Jones 'Cult leader' in bitter custody battle over children
- Dr. Gary G. Kohls: Propaganda and the war on science
- Killer whales go on unprecedented killing spree off coast of Monterrey, California
- Japanese take to streets to protest US base construction in Okinawa, one year after woman murdered by US marine
- Who is arming radical militants in Syria and Iraq?
- China deports US businesswoman convicted of espionage involving "state secrets."
- Erin Brockovich on the future of water - distilling toxins for truth
- Syria and Yemen in dire need of anesthetists, resuscitators
- Trump's new Sec of Labor let billionaire Jeffrey Epstein off "with a wrist slap"
- Save the liver! The benefits of organ meats
- Warlord no more? 'Butcher of Kabul' calls for peace and to lay down their weapons in 1st public appearance in 20 years
- Guess who's number one? Ten countries more threatening to world peace than North Korea
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Facts Intrude on the Reality Creators: The Rapid Decline of the American Empire
- Lawyer calls Alex Jones 'Cult leader' in bitter custody battle over children
- Who is arming radical militants in Syria and Iraq?
- Trump's new Sec of Labor let billionaire Jeffrey Epstein off "with a wrist slap"
- Lunatic Russophobe Louise Mensch is slapped down by Julian Assange
- Best of the Web: From Syria to Korea: The American Empire's Rush to Crush Multipolarism
- The Purge Continues: Turkey's emergency crackdown claims additional 4,000 jobs
- NATO mission creep: The road to Russia reaches Montenegro
- 'Euro is dead': Le Pen eyes return of the Franc, preserving single currency for international trade
- Trump invites Duterte to Washington to develop 'warm' post-Obama relations
- North Korea slams Israel as 'disturber of peace armed with illegal nukes under US patronage'
- US deploys troops at Syrian border to stop clashes between Turkish & Kurdish forces
- Russian FM Lavrov says Moscow fully ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria
- Syriana Analysis: An alliance of convenience - why Israel supports ISIS
- Duterte says N. Korean leader 'wants to end world,' warns Trump 'not to play into his hands'
- The Rise of the Generals
- 'Disturbing trend': Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor slams decision to side with police in brutality case
- Russia slams US arms control report as 'biased' and ignores Washington's violations
- Fukushima authorities ask troops for a helping hand to deal with forest fires near crippled nuclear power plant
- 4-yo survivor of US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul still has shrapnel in her legs & face (VIDEO)
- Turkey bans TV dating shows with a decree made possible by the country's state of emergency
- Japanese take to streets to protest US base construction in Okinawa, one year after woman murdered by US marine
- China deports US businesswoman convicted of espionage involving "state secrets."
- Syria and Yemen in dire need of anesthetists, resuscitators
- Liberals narrow-minded as conservatives study finds - 'just as averse to listening to opposing viewpoints'
- 'Dystopian Nightmare': Revelers left stranded & fighting for food at 'luxury' Fyre festival
- Winning hearts & minds: At least 8 more Syrian civilians killed in US airstrikes
- 8 people killed on board Cuban military plane that crashed into mountain
- If progressives don't wake the heck up about how corrupt Obama was, their movement is as good as done
- Native Alaskan tribes 'shocked & appalled' by Trump's Northern Bering Sea drilling executive order
- US court: Basing on previous salaries, employers can pay women less
- Best of the Web: It looks like we've just reached the point of peak stock market absurdity
- Brazil protesters and police clash in first general strike in decades
- Cop who broke elderly vet's ribs, caught AGAIN, attacking innocent grandpa
- 'Who was the most dangerous person you ever arrested?': A policeman's chilling encounter with a young psychopath
- Ignore those murmurs: German tabloid Bild says Ivanka Trump not booed at event
- Teenager wielding a machete attacks Democratic students in Kentucky university
- Flights diverted from Berlin airport as police investigate suspicious suitcase
- Mississippi historians: Around 20,000 freed slaves perished in barbaric Union Army's Devil's Punchbowl encampment
- Still think the US government is innocent? - Dr William Pepper reveals who really killed MLK
- Mythical sounding stories aren't always just flights of fancy - True story of volcanic eruption told by Aboriginals for 7,000 years
- Robert Wilton: How Jewish extremists hijacked the Russian revolution, aided by Germany
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Study finds bonobos may be more closely linked to human ancestors than common chimpanzees
- Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program - DARPA wants to hack your brain to make you learn faster
- Dr. Gary G. Kohls: Propaganda and the war on science
- Researchers' first map of the 'dark web' shows an incredibly antisocial corner of the internet
- Satellite helps confirm unprecedented rise in noctilucent clouds, caused by meteor dust
- 'Curating' the news: Tech firms training AI software to block social media violence
- Artificial intelligence to take over half of all jobs in next decade, says China's top techie
- Female dragonflies fake being dead to avoid male advances
- No bones? No problem: DNA left in cave soils can reveal ancient human occupants
- Future of beach warfare: US Marines test 'HyperSub,' machine-gun toting robots and more
- Amazing Earth-sized planet dubbed the 'iceball' discovered by NASA with 'microlensing'
- The End is Nye - @BillNye the "Science Guy" loses his last shred of credibility - implosion imminent
- Surgeon claims cryogenically frozen brains will be 'woken up' and transplanted in donor bodies within three years
- 'Cassini' captures 'closest look ever' at Saturn in new photos
- Age of the machines: Robotic dog can tidy the house and deliver packages
- Spotless mind: Experts warn of the threats to our 'mental integrity' from invasive neurotechnology
- Scientists discover baby humpback whales 'whisper' to their mothers to avoid detection by predators
- Just in case human gene editing goes horribly wrong scientists fall back on "CRISPR off switch"
- Welcome to the Matrix - Artificial wombs successfully pass 1st test, human trials could begin within 3yrs
- Nature's answer to plastic pollution: Scientists discover a caterpillar that eats plastic
- American red-winged blackbird never before seen in the UK turns up on North Ronaldsay, Scotland
- Killer whales go on unprecedented killing spree off coast of Monterrey, California
- Snow storm socks New Mexico, closing highways, state museums
- Heavy snowfall forces postponement of People's Climate March rally in Colorado
- Five dead and nearly 50 people hospitalized after series of tornadoes hit East Texas
- Lightning sparks house fire as severe storms sweep through Indiana
- Rare blue auroras photographed over Alaska
- Climate Depot report: Extreme weather at record lows in US
- Shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake registered off Kagoshima, Japan
- Shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off East Java, Indonesia
- 8 inches of snow hits Denver, Colorado
- At least 24 people, including 11 children buried in massive landslide in Kyrgyzstan
- Rampaging rhino kills man on street in southern Nepal
- Bodyboarder killed by shark off Reunion Island; second such death in 2 months
- Large sinkhole opens along Florida interstate near Walt Disney World
- Loud booms heard across San Diego, California
- Lightning bolt kills 2 in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Spring snow for Colorado: 4 to 15 inches expected in Denver, Boulder
- Domesticated elephant kills tour owner in Indonesia
- Russia declares state of emergency, as wildfires hit village in Siberia, burning to ground
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- The 'Flab Jab' and other strange vaccines in the Big Pharma pipeline
- Erin Brockovich on the future of water - distilling toxins for truth
- Save the liver! The benefits of organ meats
- More than 200 students call out sick from a Houston, Texas elementary school because of mystery illness
- Study reveals big marketing deceptions in organic beauty products
- The therapeutic qualities of oregano
- Russia developing new drugs to fight antibiotics resistant superbugs
- 'It's time to slaughter the sacred cow' - Retractions & errors driving loss of faith in the peer review process
- Is insulin resistance speeding up cognitive decline?
- Study finds cannabis oil could be miracle treatment for autism
- Mainstream media insults the public's intelligence on vaccines
- Evidence-based health benefits of cumin
- Greek AMA recommends reducing EMFs to protect public health
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Floxed: A cautionary tale
- These popular drinks consumed by 50% of people are linked to dementia
- SOTT Focus: What you didn't know about iodine, but could save your life (VIDEO)
- The ghost of a notion: It's past time to abandon old ideas about dietary fat
- Study finds nanoparticles from car exhaust fumes can stay in blood system for months, leading to increased rates of heart disease
- Study finds DTP vaccine increases infant mortality 5 to 10 fold compared to unvaccinated infants
- Parents who use food to comfort their children are training them to 'eat emotionally'
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
Mixed messages
Quote of the Day
Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.
- Frank Herbert
Recent Comments
Watch August 21 2017 solar.eclipse roll by west to east coast mid-USA....... :O
I've always believed that Snowden and his element were concessionary distractions by tptb. Meaning that he and his ilk have been allowed to seem...
"daughter had been given $300 at an Epstein party to strip to her underwear and massage the mogul" M aybe this is O.T., but lets point out this is...
Let’s also mention some other countries right in its backyard that the US has attacked covertly, overtly or attempted regime change since WWII:...
Bummer for us west coast folks who like to sleep in on Sundays.
Fukushima authorities ask troops for a helping hand to deal with forest fires near crippled nuclear power plantFukushima prefecture has asked the Japanese Self-Defense Forces for help in handling forest fires that have swept areas near the crippled Fukushima power plant, local media report. Strong winds...