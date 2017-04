© Linkedin



"You can't allow prior discriminatory salary setting to justify future ones or you perpetuate the discrimination."

A ruling from a traditionally left-leaning federal appeals courtOn Thursday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Aileen Rizo, a female employee who sued the county public schools in Fresno after discovering she was being paid less than her male co-workers for doing the same job.Rizo sued the school in 2014, arguing that although she was being paid a higher salary than her previous employer, her male counterparts had salaries more than $10,000 higher than hers. According to the lawsuit,Rizo complained to the County about the disparity, but they informed her thatWhen Rizo was hired as a math consultant in 2009, the schoolThe county argued that thepotential employees to leave their previous jobs since they are guaranteed to receive a raise. They also said the policy is objective, prevents favoritism and encourages consistency.from February, citing a 1982 ruling by the court thatas long as they applied it reasonably and had a business policy that justified it.In the opinion written by US District Court Judge Lynn Adelman, he said thatif the defendant shows that its use of prior salary was reasonable and effectuated a business policy.""This decision is aif we're trying to really ensure that women have work opportunities of equal pay," Deborah Rhode, who teaches gender equity law at Stanford Law School, said, according to the Associated Press The Fresno County Office of Education has since revised their policies after the California Equal Pay Act went into effect on January 1, 2016. Under the new law, employers in the state areHowever, theand the courts have not ruled if the law would apply retroactively.Rizo's lawyer, Dan Siegel, told the Associated Press that they have not decided if they are going to take the case to the US Supreme Court. "The logic of the decision is hard to accept," Siegel said, according to AP. "You're OK'ing a system that perpetuates the inequity in compensation for women."