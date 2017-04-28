A small group of mountaineers captured the dramatic moment a huge avalanche fell feet from their path.The group, from Spain, were visiting the Rocky Mountains in British Columbia, Canada, on April 21 when a river of snow came crashing down the mountain.Skier and mountaineer Jurek Ziemkiewicz captured the avalanche on camera.The footage shows the moment the group spot the snow approaching from above and race to get out of the way.They ran to a safe location, just off the path and right next to a sign stating: 'Expect the Unexpected'.After a few quiet moments, a torrent of snow and debris appears just a few feet away from the group, barreling down the mountain as they stand and watch in awe.