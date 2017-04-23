1. Gaslighting.

2. Projection.

3. Nonsensical conversations from hell.

4. Blanket statements and generalizations.

5. Deliberately misrepresenting your thoughts and feelings to the point of absurdity.

6. Nitpicking and moving the goal posts.

7. Changing the subject to evade accountability.

8. Covert and overt threats.

9. Name-calling.

10. Destructive conditioning.

11. Smear campaigns and stalking.

12. Love-bombing and devaluation.

13. Preemptive defense.

Trust actions more than empty words and see how someone's actions communicate who they are, not who they say they are.

14. Triangulation.

15. Bait and feign innocence.

16. Boundary testing and hoovering.

17. Aggressive jabs disguised as jokes.

18. Condescending sarcasm and patronizing tone.

19.

Shaming

.

20. Control.