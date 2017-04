© Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta / Facebook

On Wednesday, a video posted to the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Facebook page shows officer Robert McDonald of the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) repeatedly kicking a handcuffed suspect in the face.Then, on Thursday, another video was posted to the same Facebook page showed Michael Bongiovanni, another officer with the GCPD, pulling a suspect out of a car, holding a weapon to his face and punching him.On Thursday, the GCPD announced that MacDonald and Bongiovanni were both fired as a result of the incidents and that investigations were launched into both officers, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution At a press conference on Thursday, Chief of Police Butch Ayers called the videoshe added.