SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Don't Panic, Lighten Up!
Earth Changes
Diver killed by shark off the coast of South Africa
IOL
Wed, 12 Apr 2017 13:00 UTC
The body of a man, believed to have been bitten by a shark, was later recovered.
According to fellow divers among a group on a charter scuba dive, they had been surfacing from a dive when they realised one of their group had disappeared.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Shelly Beach sea rescue craft Caltex Challenger and Spirit of Dawn, the NSRI Port Edward sea rescue craft Wild Coast Sun Rescuer and a Police Search and Rescue boat launched to join a search operation already underway by multiple private boats.
"On arrival on the scene a co-ordinated search, assisted also by the Transnet National Ports Authority, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, NSRI Durban and Telkom Maritime Radio Services, continued."
He said the SAPS, Medevac ambulance services and Hibiscus Fire and Rescue Services also responded to standby at the NSRI Shelly Beach base.
A Natal Sharks Board fixed wing aircraft was placed on alert and an SA Air Force 15 Squadron Augusta helicopter activated.
Lambinon said an extensive drift pattern and sweeping line search operation was conducted utilising the three sea rescue craft, the Police Search and Rescue boat, private boats, private fishing boats, and charter boats and Police divers conducted a scuba dive search.
During the search the remains of the body of the man, believed to have been bitten by a shark, were located by crew of a private fishing boat. The remains were recovered and brought to shore.
"The remains of the body of the man, a 68-year-old German citizen, have been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket," said Lambinon.
Source: The Mercury
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Don't Panic, Lighten Up!
Latest News
- Turnabout: Trump uses anti-Russia talking points in his favor
- Credit Suisse execs to cut their bonuses 40% after shareholder backlash
- Kremlin calls for investigation into alleged violations of gays' civil rights in Chechnya
- Closest allies? Newly declassified CIA materials reveal Americans hardly knew any Israeli secrets
- Scotland Yard reports large spikes in gun, knife violence as young Briton's think it's 'cool' to carry weapons
- Wisconsin fugitive who threatened Trump in manifesto arrested in Richland County after week-long manhunt
- Libya enters new phase of armed conflict
- World held hostage by the warmongering American military
- Tillerson backs down from 'ultimatum mission' to Moscow
- Russian MoD: Pentagon always has some 'irrefutable proof' to justify crimes against humanity
- Syria: Watching the Jordanian border
- US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan, first time used in combat (Update)
- 1st video released of US mega-bomb strike against ISIS in Afghanistan
- Kremlin sets condition for Russia's restoration of memo with US on Syria flights
- Dakota Access Pipeline to begin interstate oil delivery service from Illinois to Texas May 14
- Six victims of chemical incident in Syria's Idlib die in Turkish hospital
- Turkish PM vows to resign if Turks vote for extending Erdogan's powers - and it ends up leading to a federal system
- 'Top secret CIA virus control system': WikiLeaks releases 'Hive' from #Vault7 series
- 2 Georgia officers fired, investigated after separate cases of unnecessary and excessive force (VIDEO)
- Russia, Syria and Iran demand no further US strikes on Syria
- Turnabout: Trump uses anti-Russia talking points in his favor
- Credit Suisse execs to cut their bonuses 40% after shareholder backlash
- Libya enters new phase of armed conflict
- World held hostage by the warmongering American military
- Tillerson backs down from 'ultimatum mission' to Moscow
- Russian MoD: Pentagon always has some 'irrefutable proof' to justify crimes against humanity
- Syria: Watching the Jordanian border
- US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan, first time used in combat (Update)
- 1st video released of US mega-bomb strike against ISIS in Afghanistan
- Kremlin sets condition for Russia's restoration of memo with US on Syria flights
- Turkish PM vows to resign if Turks vote for extending Erdogan's powers - and it ends up leading to a federal system
- 'Top secret CIA virus control system': WikiLeaks releases 'Hive' from #Vault7 series
- Russia, Syria and Iran demand no further US strikes on Syria
- European Broadcasting Union confirms Russia won't participate in Eurovision 2017
- Merkel wants 'random police checks' in Germany after Dortmund attack
- Fake News? Bloomberg reports 'McMaster wants up to 50,000 troops to invade Syria'
- Ed Snowden: US just spent $314 mln to bomb terrorist caves the CIA built
- Pepe Escobar - New normal of Trump's foreign policy
- Best of the Web: The Origins and Ultimate Purpose of ISIS: A Brief History of the US-Middle East Proxy War
- Japan scrambled record 1,168 jets in last year over increased China activity
- Kremlin calls for investigation into alleged violations of gays' civil rights in Chechnya
- Scotland Yard reports large spikes in gun, knife violence as young Briton's think it's 'cool' to carry weapons
- Wisconsin fugitive who threatened Trump in manifesto arrested in Richland County after week-long manhunt
- Dakota Access Pipeline to begin interstate oil delivery service from Illinois to Texas May 14
- Six victims of chemical incident in Syria's Idlib die in Turkish hospital
- 2 Georgia officers fired, investigated after separate cases of unnecessary and excessive force (VIDEO)
- Visa overstayers, not border crossers greatest driver of illegal US immigrants
- 1 person killed, 3 hospitalized in shooting at Atlanta train station; suspect apprehended
- Pakistani student beaten to death by mob at his university for having 'blasphemous' views
- Disturbing footage: United Airlines have police drag doctor off overbooked flight (Update)
- Female doctor found mutilating young girls' genitals in Michigan practice
- Israel tries to block Palestinian march to commemorate Nakba, claiming they are too busy to police event
- Sweden wants more manpower to find 10K rejected refugees in hiding after one commits terror attack
- Swastikas near synagogue & market in Israeli city leave residents in shock
- German prosecutors say Iraqi arrested in connection with Dortmund bus attack led ISIS unit
- Not the only one: Another United first-class passenger was threatened with handcuffs to make room for 'higher-priority' traveler
- Ayaan Hirsi Ali: How to combat political Islam
- The refugees who used to make curtains in Syria, now sewing sails in Germany
- UK goes further than UN with calls to end the genocide in South Sudan civil war
- Resourceful Ohio inmates built and hid computers in prison
- Closest allies? Newly declassified CIA materials reveal Americans hardly knew any Israeli secrets
- A wasteland of the dead: When Europeans first came to B.C., they stepped into the aftermath of a holocaust
- Flashback: Winston Churchill left a legacy of global conflict and crimes against humanity
- Silk-covered body discovered at Inner Mongolia cemetery
- 14,000-year-old settlement in Canada could rewrite North American history
- 2,300-year-old aqueduct, believed to be Rome's oldest uncovered by workers on new Metro line
- Earliest dated rock art in Southern Africa depicts shamans' journey to the world of the spirits
- Embracing figures found beneath molten rock of ancient Pompeii found to be male
- Wealthy Roman settlement discovered beneath Britain's A1 highway in Yorkshire
- The "Wild 90s" in Russia, as reflected in people's memory, part 2
- Eight hundred medieval bodies found during hillfort dig in Roscommon, Ireland
- Scientists unearth medieval remains of the first English 'living dead'
- Most don't know the FBI & police admitted their role in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Vietnam War exhibition reminds world of Russian support to Vietnamese in face of extreme American aggression
- Remains of pyramid dating back to 13th Dynasty discovered in Egypt's Dahshur Necropolis
- Ancient concession stands and shops found at Roman gladiator arena
- In Ice Age Indonesia, people were making jewelry and art
- Book review: State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel
- Sentinelese tribe: Rare footage of one of the world's last un-contacted indigenous people
- Elaborate mosaics shed light on enigmatic past of ancient Roman city in France
- For first time ever, astronomers image black hole using observatories on three continents to form telescope array
- Running with scissors: The potential dark side of reality technology
- What could go wrong: Smithfield Foods establishing bioscience unit to sell pig organs for human transplants
- Saturn's moon Enceladus may support alien life
- Stars: Electrically connected and externally powered (video)
- Noise-damping coating to make Russian submarines indistinguishable from whales
- NASA's Hubble sees intense auroras on Uranus
- Shining Sea: 75% of Ocean's animals glow
- Signs of life possibly discovered at deepest point on Earth
- Study shows smartphone fingerprint sensors can be hacked using fake fingerprints
- Big Brobot: US Navy funding development of robotic surveillance system, spy in incredible detail
- Earthquake seismic data comes to life in eerie 'songs'
- 'Great Cold Spot' discovered in Jupiter's atmosphere
- Hackers can steal PINs and passwords by tracking the motion of your phone
- Banks scramble to fix old systems as COBOL language 'cowboys' ride into sunset
- 2017's 'Pink Moon' happens tomorrow: Here's what it means
- Hello...Newman: Yet another sting pranks a predatory journal, Seinfeld-style
- Computational model of the brain shows what triggers Tourette 'tics'
- The US military cozies up to laser weapons
- Temple Grandin on the kinds of minds science desperately needs
- Diver killed by shark off the coast of South Africa
- Researchers to study dead right whale found in Cape Cod Bay
- Elephant kills mahout in Tamil Nadu, India
- Proof cosmic rays are changing Earth's weather: Mini Ice Age 2015-2035
- Thousands of dead perch found in Lake Michigan
- Massive sinkhole leads to closing of part of Highway 25 in Lanaudière, Quebec
- Over a quarter of the UK's birds are at risk of extinction or steep decline
- UK butterfly population crashes; fourth worst year on record
- Toddler hospitalized after pit bull attack in Elmwood Place, Ohio
- Horse rescued from 14-feet deep sinkhole in Kittitas County, Washington
- Lightning bolt kills two women, girl in India
- Cyclone Cook: New Zealand braces for 'worst storm in decades'
- Tourist posing for a photo with snake in India doesn't even realize when the snake bites his face... 'then dies an hour later'
- Snake flies through a crack in the door of an internet café and bites man in Thailand
- Father fighting for his life after rare snake attack near London
- Hundreds of dead fish mysteriously washing up in Chesterfield Township, Michigan canal
- Stray dog attacks 5 students in Houston, Texas
- Fresh eruption at Indonesia's Sinabung volcano
- Snow arrives 2 months early to ski resorts in Victoria, Australia
- Thousands of dead fish found along rivers in Costa Rica
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Yet another Veterans Hospital investigation finds troubling conditions: "Unnecessary risks" for patients
- Apple cider vinegar bath for good health
- No more butt-less gowns: Hospital patients in street clothes get well faster
- Chronic disease: There is nothing inevitable or natural about it
- Low-calorie sweeteners promote fat accumulation and inflammation
- Commonly used organophosphates are making people 'flame retardant'
- A new poll finds Americans' fears about water pollution hit a 16-year high
- Top vaccine maker? GlaxoSmithKline
- Fourteen lies taught in medical school and the rise of a society addicted to psychotropic drugs
- Over-the-counter drugs that should be avoided
- Modern life and hidden hearing loss
- Dust mites in your pillow and other bedding hazards
- Court forces UK mum to vaccinate her children
- Does caffeine really make you dehydrated?
- What's wrong with that banana?
- 6 hormone balancing powers of red clover
- Infant vaccine schedule endangers the immune system - White paper summarizes over 60 peer-reviewed (PubMed) studies
- America's worst drug crisis ever displayed in maps and charts
- Munchausen syndrome, malingering or psychopathy: Why would someone fake having cancer?
- Jacobson v. Massachusetts: Will this outdated vaccine law ever become obsolete?
- Emotional sea level - the balancing point
- What is the best strategy for attaining empathy?
- Racist babies? Infants prefer to learn from adults of their own skin color
- How to heal the wounds in your heart
- Beat the blues by hanging out with your friends
- Cool, calm and collected: The perception of cold increases cognitive control
- Pet loss: Lessons in grief
- Flashback: Philosophy professor on Ian Stevenson's reincarnation research: 'It's irrational to disbelieve it'
- Descartes was wrong: 'a person is a person through other persons'
- The virtue of despair
- Flashback: Primates and the evolution of empathy
- New study says your breath is your brain's remote control
- Reconnecting with nature makes us healthier & happier
- Flashback: 'The Tell-Tale Brain': Interview with neurologist V.S. Ramachandran
- The link between patience, willpower and imagination
- Flashback: Beyond spirituality: Meditation for mental health
- Guts, brains, and hormones: The role of inflammation in depression
- How writing about negative experiences helps you move past them
- Intuition can lessen the influence of cognitive biases
- From decapitation to positive psychology: How the vagus nerve connects body, brain & mind
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
China is already 'Number 1'
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
- Gandhi
Recent Comments
Huh, only $444,444 per kill. Seems like a legit use of a $16,000,000 weapon... by American accounting standards.
‘Human Caused Global Warming. The Biggest Deception in History’ [Link]
Does it make any sense to send oil to Texas when Texas has the biggest shale oil discovery in the US? The Wolfcamp?
I think I'll go help them. I was in Stockholm as a visitor a few years ago plus I know Europe like the palm of my hand, add to that my army...
It's an issue I've thought about in the past. Communicating with inmates. To the best of my knowledge inmates are doing hard time as it is and DO...
Diver killed by shark off the coast of South AfricaNSRI Shelley Beach, NSRI Port Edward and Police Search and Rescue were activated following reports of a scuba diver missing during a dive at the Northern Pinnacle, Protea Banks on the South Coast....