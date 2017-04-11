A 64-year-old woman in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal,The second dog, described as a Boston terrier, was handed over to a local rescue.The woman was found bleeding from bites to her arms, face and ears in an alley behind the apartment building where she lived."There will be serious, permanent damage," said Luc Tougas, a local police force spokesman.She was rushed to the Haut-Richelieu Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Montreal.The woman, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was living with her son, police said. The pit bull-type dog belonged to him and the Boston terrier was hers.Tougas said there had been no previous calls to police about the dogs. He added he didn't believe there would be any criminal charges in the case, which he called "very sad and unfortunate."With files from The Canadian Press