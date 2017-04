© wikipedia

"Today the Black Sea frigate 'Admiral Grigorovich,' under the command of Captain 3rd-Class Anatoly Velichko has joined the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea,"

Russia's Admiral Grigorovich cruise missile-armed frigate has joined the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean, following joint Russian-Turkish military exercises.the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement The Admiral Grigorovich took part in Russian-Turkish PASSEX military drills, and was a host vessel during the unofficial visit of the Turkish Naval Forces to Novorossiysk, Russia from April 3 to 5.In November 2016, the vessel, alongside the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, took part in a large-scale operation against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front in Syria, firing missiles at terrorist targets. The strikes killed at least 30 terrorists, including three field commanders.