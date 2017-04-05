"Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. . . . We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time. . . . I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet, and the UFO phenomenon is real." - Doctor Edgar Mitchell, 6th man to walk on the moon (source)(source)(source)

When I was a kid I was wondering, kind of, what's the meaning of life, like, why are we here, what's it all about? I came to the conclusion that what really matters is trying to understand the right questions to ask, and, the more that we can increase the scope and scale of human consciousness, the better we are able to ask these questions. . . .



Some of those things are in the long term, having long term sustainable transport and sustainable energy generation, and to be a space-bearing civilization, and for humanity to be out there among the stars, and be a multi-planetary species. I think being a multi-planet species and being out there among the stars is important for the long term survival of humanity. . . . It creates a sense of adventure, and it makes people excited about the future.

"Not Smart Enough To Realize It"

"Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, ETs, etc. . . .They are visiting Earth NOW; this is not a matter of conjecture or wistful thinking."



- Theodor C. Loder III, Phd, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire (source)

Why the Masses Haven't Realized It — Or Have They?

"Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense."



- Former head of CIA Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)

One the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're not longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.

"There are objects in our atmosphere which are technically miles in advance of anything we can deploy, that we have no means of stopping them coming here ... [and] that there is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, from other civilizations. That it behooves us, in case some of these people in the future or now should turn hostile, to find out who they are, where they come from, and what they want. This should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not the subject of 'rubishing' by tabloid newspapers."



- Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (source)

What Extraterrestrial Contact Is Really About

"An extraterrestrial influence is investigating our planet. Something is monitoring the planet and they are monitoring it very cautiously."



- Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), 2008 presidential candidate

"There is another way, whether it's wormholes or warping space, there's got to be a way to generate energy so that you can pull it out of the vacuum, and the fact that they're here shows us that they found a way." (source)

"The Earth is about four and a half billion years go, that's 45 hundred million years old. What if theres another planet that's almost exactly like us, almost exactly 45 hundred and 1 million years old. They're a million years ahead of us, and on a galactic scale they're almost our twin brothers. We'll have solved all these problems."



- Jack Kasher (source)

A 'Spiritual' Revolution

"My people tell of Star People who came to us many generations ago. The Star people brought spiritual teachings and stories and maps of the cosmos and they offered these freely. They were kind, loving and set a great example. When they left us, my people say there was a loneliness like no other."



- Richard Wagamese, one of Canada's foremost authors and storytellers from the Wabaseemoong First Nation in Northwestern Ontario (source)

Full ET disclosure knocks opens pandora's box, and makes it's way into all aspects of our lives, if allowed to open...One thing is for certain, "the truth is going to come out sooner our later." - Colonel Ross Dedrickson taken from this interview.