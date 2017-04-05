"Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. . . . We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time. . . . I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet, and the UFO phenomenon is real." - Doctor Edgar Mitchell, 6th man to walk on the moon (source)(source)(source)As recent as a decade ago, avid UFO and extraterrestrial researchers were unable to speak openly about their research without being ridiculed. Today, the topic has gained considerable credibility and popularity, so much so that not only are high ranking figures from military, political, and academic spheres speaking out, but also popular global figures as well, and particularly at prestigious conferences around the world. Previously classified documents that have been released from dozens of governments around the world have also allowed this topic to enter the respected public domain.
The 2011 Global Competitiveness Forum, at which a number of prominent scientists attended, featured a lecture by Jacques Vallee, notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, and for his work at SRI International on the network information centre for ARPANET, on the UFO/extraterrestrial phenomenon.
Here's another talk by nuclear physicist Stanton Friedman at the same conference. The main theme of that conference was contact with intelligent extraterrestrials, and learning from outer space.
As far as documents, whistleblowers, and other 'proofs' that have emerged, we've covered many in great detail in a number of articles that we've published. You can access those articles by visiting the exopolitics section of our website here.
The latest major figure to comment on extraterrestrials was Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX and co-founder, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc. Aside from a phenomenal businessman, Tesla is an activist who uses his wealth and resources to create a better Earth.
He touched on extraterrestrials at the World Government Summit, a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of government worldwide. Each year, the Summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on how they can harness innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.
Here's an excerpt from that speech, which you can view here:
When I was a kid I was wondering, kind of, what's the meaning of life, like, why are we here, what's it all about? I came to the conclusion that what really matters is trying to understand the right questions to ask, and, the more that we can increase the scope and scale of human consciousness, the better we are able to ask these questions. . . .Below is a snippet taken from the full interview. In it, he states that if there are super intelligent extraterrestrials somewhere out there, which is the generally agreed upon scientific hypothesis, "they're probably already observing us, that would seem quite likely, and we're just not smart enough to realize it."
Some of those things are in the long term, having long term sustainable transport and sustainable energy generation, and to be a space-bearing civilization, and for humanity to be out there among the stars, and be a multi-planetary species. I think being a multi-planet species and being out there among the stars is important for the long term survival of humanity. . . . It creates a sense of adventure, and it makes people excited about the future.
"Not Smart Enough To Realize It"
"Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, ETs, etc. . . .They are visiting Earth NOW; this is not a matter of conjecture or wistful thinking."I think Musk is right — they are probably already watching us, we just don't realize it yet. But things are changing. Numerous efforts are being made to educate the public on this subject, from the most credible sources available. Scientific publications, video footage, and photos have already been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals for a number of years. (source)
- Theodor C. Loder III, Phd, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire (source)
Below is a powerful statement made by former NASA astronaut and Princeton physics professor Dr. Brian O'Leary, who says that there is "abundant evidence that we are being contacted, and that intelligent civilizations have been visiting for a very long time."
Again, if you want to sift through some of this evidence, we've presented it in hundreds of articles you can view in chronological order in the exopolitics section of our website here.
Why the Masses Haven't Realized It — Or Have They?
"Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense."Movies and television shows bombard us constantly with stories of extraterrestrial invasions, and despite all of the evidence available, the fact that we are being and have been visited by extraterrestrials can be a scary thought, particularly given the way extraterrestrials are typically portrayed.
- Former head of CIA Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)
With a massive disinformation campaign that has focused on covering up these facts for decades, along with the mass ridicule of this subject for anyone who took it seriously in the past, it quickly escaped the minds of the masses and many people considered the notion of ongoing intelligent contact with our planet from extraterrestrials completely preposterous.
A great quote from Carl Sagan comes to mind:
One the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're not longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.Current public perception of UFOs and extraterrestrials reveals how easily our minds can be influenced, and how quickly our thoughts about a subject can be given to us, even subconsciously. It begs the question, how many other beliefs do we share that have been, in a sense, 'programmed' into us by powerful groups of people with an agenda?
"There are objects in our atmosphere which are technically miles in advance of anything we can deploy, that we have no means of stopping them coming here ... [and] that there is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, from other civilizations. That it behooves us, in case some of these people in the future or now should turn hostile, to find out who they are, where they come from, and what they want. This should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not the subject of 'rubishing' by tabloid newspapers."All this being said, the fact that UFOs/extraterrestrials is one of the most searched subjects on the web suggests that people are at least curious to learn the truth.
- Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (source)
What Extraterrestrial Contact Is Really About
Humanity is waking up to the fact that this type of thing has been happening for quite some time, and the realization comes at a time when humanity is experiencing a massive shift in consciousness. By 'shift in consciousness,' I mean that we are letting go of long-held beliefs that have been rendered obsolete by new evidence. That being said, no matter how much evidence presents itself, it's always going to be difficult to let go of belief systems, but minds are indeed opening. It was great to see Musk mention the topic of consciousness in his talk as well as mention that it's important to increase the scope and scale of human consciousness, and part of increasing that scope, as Musk identifies, is asking the right questions. Some of these questions deal with pulling back the veil that's blinded the masses for decades. It's not that we aren't smart enough, but rather that we have been lied to and misled for years.
"An extraterrestrial influence is investigating our planet. Something is monitoring the planet and they are monitoring it very cautiously."Acknowledging the fact that we are being visited opens up so many questions in all fields, from religion, to history, to new theories of scientific knowledge and many more, as I am sure you can imagine. If they have been around, and have been watching us, why has there not been major contact? There is sufficient evidence showing that contact has indeed occurred on an individual level, with perhaps millions of people, but a 'one time' mass disclosure event has yet to take place.
- Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), 2008 presidential candidate
Perhaps Musk is not sharing knowledge that he's been privy to? Given the circles that he finds himself in, it would not be surprising. Furthermore, when in the business of new energy generation, the topic of UFOs is most likely to come up, because one of the main questions is, how are they getting here? What propulsion systems do they use? UFOs that are tracked on military radar and visually confirmed by pilots have performed maneuvers that completely defy our known laws of physics, and make maneuvers no known aircraft on Earth can.
"There is another way, whether it's wormholes or warping space, there's got to be a way to generate energy so that you can pull it out of the vacuum, and the fact that they're here shows us that they found a way." (source)The statement above comes from Dr. Jack Kasher, Ph.D, Professor Emeritus of Physics at the University of Nebraska. He is one out of multiple physicists (and scientists in general) to examine the truly remarkable NASA STS-48 footage. You can see that footage and read more about it here.
I've been studying the UFO/extraterrestrial phenomenon for a very long time, and one common theme that constantly comes up is a shift in consciousness, a change in the way we see and care for our planet, and a deeper understanding about life and the true nature of reality.
Is it a coincidence that the ET/UFO topic continues to gain attention as we turn our focus toward global cooperation? A desire for peace? A desire for a clean, green planet clear of corporate, government, and financial interest?
Can we work together, can we solve these problems in order to become the spacefaring race that Musk so passionately speaks of? It seems other civilizations have done so, civilizations that have probably already tackled and overcome these same problems we now face.
"The Earth is about four and a half billion years go, that's 45 hundred million years old. What if theres another planet that's almost exactly like us, almost exactly 45 hundred and 1 million years old. They're a million years ahead of us, and on a galactic scale they're almost our twin brothers. We'll have solved all these problems."A 'Spiritual' Revolution
- Jack Kasher (source)
Some people believe that 'spirituality' is another religion. And it can be (See: "Why I Believe the Spiritual Movement Can Be Counter Productive").
That being said, spirituality doesn't really have the same negative connotations that religion has, lacking its long history of violence, subjugation, and corruption. Spirituality isn't concerned with converting people to specific beliefs and behaviours. It has roots in the most ancient of history, and also correlations with a lot of science that's emerging today, mainly in the areas of quantum physics and neuroscience, which are now revealing the vast interconnectedness of all things. I think it would be wise to assume that this interconnectedness is not only planetary, but interplanetary and beyond.
A big part of the extraterrestrial question coincides with this type of 'spirituality.' While there will always be people who are quick to label aliens as angels or demons, perhaps the best approach is, as the Dalai Lama emphasized a few years ago, to view 'them' as 'us,' and refuse the urge to label and judge them.
Comment: If we go the Dalai Lama route than lets just say that among the world of aliens there quite probably exists what we would call psychopathic - as well as altruistic races (for lack of a better term).
The spiritual aspect of this topic is also emphasized in indigenous lore from all over the world.
"My people tell of Star People who came to us many generations ago. The Star people brought spiritual teachings and stories and maps of the cosmos and they offered these freely. They were kind, loving and set a great example. When they left us, my people say there was a loneliness like no other."If they are here, and have been for a while, I guess we can rule out any type of 'alien' invasion, but a staged alien invasion could be another story...
- Richard Wagamese, one of Canada's foremost authors and storytellers from the Wabaseemoong First Nation in Northwestern Ontario (source)
Comment: As has been stated on SOTT.net previously: That some very 'powerful' people would plan a staged alien invasion does not preclude the possibility of a real one occurring - or currently in the process of occurring at some level. In other words, the two scenarios are not mutually exclusive.
See: Fermi's phony paradox: Humans too arrogant and stupid to solve 'missing aliens' question
At the end of the day, all of the research I and many have others have done suggests that something special is happening, and there are many out there watching us, and perhaps assisting us in ways we do not know, to see if we can succeed in making the human experience beneficial for all life on the planet. Part of that is waking up to all of the lies and deceit that plagues this planet, presenting solutions to our problems, and then implementing those solutions. Many barriers may stand in the way of this progress, but we can't break them down until they are at least identified. This is one aspect of the massive shift in consciousness that's occurring right now, and how it may tie to the supposed "super intelligent aliens" that may not only be visiting us right now, but walking among us.
Perhaps extraterrestrial contact can help us find out who we are and where we come from. There is a bigger picture here, and it requires us to let go of all of our judgements and destructive ways of life, and embrace the interconnectedness of all that is.
Full ET disclosure knocks opens pandora's box, and makes it's way into all aspects of our lives, if allowed to open...One thing is for certain, "the truth is going to come out sooner our later." - Colonel Ross Dedrickson taken from this interview.
Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us""Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. . . . We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time. . . . I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the...