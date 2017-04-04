© Martin Poole/www.globallookpress.com

responding to the terrorist attacks.

"It's a tragic event that started out as something fun,"

"It was just a tragic accident."

"They tried so hard to do everything. It was clear that nobody was trained and they were just reacting,"

"If a challenge is there -- he'd probably take it,"

A 20-year-old college sorority sister in Connecticut and a 42-year-old man in Colorado both choked to death within a 24-hour period after separate eating contests. One was a charity benefit involving pancakes, and the other was a huge donut challenge.Caitlin Nelson was in critical but stable condition when she was rushed to a hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Thursday evening.Nelson died Sunday at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, where she had been transferred Friday. The 20-year-old junior's LinkedIn page showed she was certified in youth mental health first aid.Fairfield police Lt. Bob Kalamaras said, according to AP.The private Roman Catholic campus held a Mass and vigil Sunday night, while requesting the media and community respect the family's privacy. The family did confirm that Nelson's wishes to be an organ donor would be honored.Early Sunday morning, over 1,800 miles away in Denver, Colorado, a 42-year-old man died choking in the lobby of Voodoo DoughnutThat's the size of six regular donuts, according to the store.Police and paramedics responded at 1:30am Sunday, but it was already too late for Travis Malouff.Malouff's father, Curtis Malouff, told the local station that his son's smile, energy and laugh are missed.he said.