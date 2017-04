© Unknown

Authorities say they've uncovered a massive international sex trafficking ring in Southern California.Prosecutors announced the arrest of four people connected to the Orange County-based enterprise that allegedly placed thousands ofThe ring was based locally in Irvine, officials said.Women and girls from China werein homes purchased specifically for the purposes of prostitution, according to authorities.Investigators tracked the ring through thousands of ads selling sex on Backpage.com."There's a townhouse in Cottage Grove [Minnesota], that was bought and paid for with cash. And when police entered, they saw two beds. That's it. But they also saw a line of guys waiting on a couch, waiting for their turn," said Pete Orput, an attorney with Washington County.The actual bust took place in Minneapolis but officials said two of the ring leaders live in Irvine - which earlier this month was named as one of the top ten "happiest" cities in America.Advocate Jim Carson helps rehabilitate victims of human trafficking in Orange County, and says Irvine might be consistently named as one of the safest cities in the U.S., but not for the young women he helps.said advocate Jim Carson.He says on just one day recently between 1-9 p.m., he saw 51 ads on Backpage.com for escorts in Irvine."Every ad on that internet, they're seeing five to twenty dates a night," said Carson.On the streets and in Orange County massage parlors, Carson says it's not much different."They'll take their passport, they'll tell them, 'The police are gonna arrest you and do horrible things to you', and then they're stuck here," Carson said.Freeman hopes the bust sends a clear message to those willing to buy sex."What these women have faced, it's not right. It's not right for anyone," Freeman says.she adds.