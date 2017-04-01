© FOX 10 Phoenix / YouTube
A massive blaze underneath Interstate-85 in Atlanta, Georgia, has engulfed and destroyed a portion of the highway and left cars stuck both north and southbound.

I-85 northbound collapsed at Piedmont Road after less than an hour of the flames being reported.


After the collapse, around 7:30pm EST, Sgt. Cortez Stafford of the Atlanta Fire Department told Fox 5 Atlanta the fire was being "contained" and that no firefighters were injured.



Stafford did not confirm the source of the fire, but previously Fox 5 Atlanta had reported plastic conduit, which protects electrical wiring, was suspected to have fueled the inferno.