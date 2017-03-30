Jennifer Williamson posted a short video that went viral of her son, Aaron, getting a thorough pat-down all because he has Sensory Processing Disorder and she requested an alternate screening procedure. They were held for over an hour, missed their flight, and then Aaron was given a ridiculously intense groping by a creepy TSA agent. Here's the video:
Most, if not all, of the comments on the original video condemn this weird standard procedure. As of this writing, the video has been viewed ~5.6 million times and has about 58,000 comments and almost 100,000 shares. Seems like a lot of folks have a problem with this. Does TSA care? Not really.
What could this young kid, wearing naught but a t-shirt and shorts, be carrying on his person that might present a threat on an airplane? Clearly, there's no way he could have a gun or an explosive. Why the ridiculously extreme pat-down? Further, when you consider that he has a disability which is known to cause bizarre reactions to sensory input, why on earth would you go ahead and give the kid an extreme rub-down?
Then I recalled this article from earlier in March, TSA Introducing New, More Invasive Pat-Down Method, which details the new "comprehensive" pat-down procedures:
The agency is now proactively warning airport officials that people might find these new patdowns odd, notifying employees of "more rigorous" searches that "will be more thorough and may involve an officer making more intimate contact than before."Catch that? They're warning the cops that people may approach them with allegations of sexual assault. The new practice is so intrusive, flyers are apt to think their screener is doing something wrong. Looking at the above example, that seems self-evident.
"Due to this change, TSA asked FSDs [field security directors] to contact airport law enforcement and brief them on the procedures in case they are notified that a passenger believes a [TSA employee] has subjected them to an abnormal screening practice," ACI wrote.
On the topic of sexual assault, over 2-dozen black and latina teens in Washington, DC, have gone missing all within the last few weeks. But nary a mention of this from the lamestream media. This story-gone-viral began with a tweet by @BlackMarvelGirl and the internet really stood up and took notice. As of this writing it has ~176,000 retweets and ~41,000 likes.
After the story began circulating, articles popped up all over the internet, many drawing examples from the recent past where a young black or latina girl would go missing and the case was never solved. Some media outlets even went so far as to discredit the notion that there are missing girls of color by pointing out minute errors in the timing of some of the girls' disappearances. This type of article likes to remind us that the police 'have no evidence these people are being trafficked.'
Natallie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, said that as of today there are 64,000 missing black women in the US. The police seem to treat these mostly as runaways, which is convenient for them. Unfortunately for the families of these young women, they live in fear that their loved one is being held captive or worse. The AP has reported that 501 kids in DC have gone missing since the first of the year, and as of today 22 of those cases are still unsolved. It's great that most of those kids were found, but 22 is still a lot of missing children.
"This is just another example for me of how black women's lives are devalued in America," says Wilson. She continues, "one of the major challenges is getting media coverage," and relates how she called every station in St. Louis to get coverage on Phoenix Coldon's disappearance. None of them would cover the story.
The scariest part of these disappearances is that some of these girls may well be coerced into prostitution. In fact, it seems quite likely that there is some level of police involvement. DC Chief Peter Newsham has been accused of being a liar and mishandling a child rape case, in addition to questionable judgement and domestic violence.
Peter Newsham has had a long history of both personal and professional scandals. The 1990s and 2000s were plagued with allegations of alcoholism and domestic violence, a history of love affairs, as well as the mass unconstitutional arrest of 400 people at DC's Pershing Park and a scathing third-party report uncovering the department's mishandling of sexual assault cases while Newsham was at the helm of the MPD's Investigative Services Bureau.We also know that two other cops have been arrested for trafficking teenage girls and selling them for sex in the past. One of them, Marc Washington, might have known a little too much about other folks who were peddling children, as his body was pulled from the water near Hains Point in Southwest DC a week after his arrest for taking nude pictures of young girls while on duty. Officially his death was ruled a suicide, which is an entirely plausible explanation, but one does wonder.
Officer Linwood Barnhill Jr. was also arrested and tried on charges of pimping teenage girls. Barnhill was tried and convicted, sentenced to just 7 years in prison for pimping out teens. Perhaps a little blue privilege? One would think that selling teenage girls for sex would earn you at least a decade. However, the judge declined to enforce the maximum penalty of 24 years because he "didn't abuse his police powers in committing the crimes."
Pause while I roll my eyes...
DC's latest response to the crisis?
Stay home. That's their advice. While it is a good suggestion, and one way kids can avoid being abducted, we would hope the department has a bit more of a proactive strategy to locate, arrest, and prosecute child traffickers. Maybe they do, maybe they don't.
We have a Police Chief who's been accused of beating his wife and completely mishandling the gang-rape of an 11-year-old girl (he had the girl charged over the perps, if you can believe that), a pair of officers who were involved in child-trafficking, and a suicide of convenient timing. We also have an epidemic of missing people, and keep in mind Amber Alerts are only sent out for the most obvious abduction cases where a vehicle was involved and there's evidence of imminent threat. If a teen just 'goes missing' in DC from a poor family, most of the time cops will conclude runaway and leave it there.
That's presuming cops aren't directly involved and covering up the crimes of other officers, check out this brief list of headlines.
- Four cops fired in fallout of Oakland PD underaged sex scandal
- Cop Who Murdered Teen and Covered It up Indicted on 16 Charges
- Doctor gets 18 years for helping people with plants while child-raping cop gets 3 years
- Oklahoma State Senator arrested for soliciting sex with a minor
- Cops Force Two Women to Pull Out and Shake Their Breasts While they Filmed It — Lawsuit
- Cops Charged with Official Oppression for Publicly Raping Woman after They "Smelled Marijuana"
- Creepy cop arrested while masturbating outside child's window
- Child porn "epidemic" among Pentagon officials and US government employees
I got in the check-out line at a local store early afternoon. I took my daughter out of the cart and the couple ahead struck up the typical conversation about how "cute your daughter is" and then asked about her age, repeatedly. I initially was understanding of what I assumed was a cultural barrier, but I quickly became uncomfortable with the woman's body language and close proximity to my cart/kids. I picked my daughter up only to have the woman ask if she could hold her. The woman was so close at this point that my toddler reached her arms around the woman before I could really respond. In an instant her proximity finally changed and she backed away. I grabbed back on to my daughter as the woman was saying, "Say bye to mommy"—what an unusual comment to provoke a child to say. The woman resisted returning her when I physically pulled my daughter from her arms.According to FBI statistics, there were 33,706 missing juveniles under the age of 18 as of December 2016. Granted, not all of them were kidnapped by human traffickers, but a percentage of them certainly were. It makes you wonder why the lamestream media ignores Trump when he talks about it, and ignores the story, especially when people of color go missing.
This is the way the Boston Herald covered his press conference on human trafficking: Trump vows to fight 'epidemic' of human trafficking. They put epidemic in air quotes, suggesting the whole thing is non-existent. Why would they do that?
Did you hear about the woman last year who had an RFID chip removed from her? She was also a victim of human trafficking.
It's as if folks are either complicit in the abductions or completely unwilling to admit the reality of underground, well-connected human trafficking rings.
Have folks forgotten about Laura Silsby and her connection to Hillary Clinton? For folks who haven't heard this story, a human trafficker whose name was Laura Silsby, now Laura Gayler, was arrested trying to get 33 children out of Haiti, children who had parents. She was locked up with 9 other American nationals on child trafficking charges (a charge she's faced before, by the way) and Bill Clinton intervened in order to strike a deal with the Haitian government. He ultimately secured the release of everyone but Silsby, and got charges against her reduced to 6 months for 'arranging irregular travel' instead of facing kidnapping and human trafficking charges. Why would he do that?
Laura Gayler now works in DC at AlertSense, the company responsible for pushing Amber Alerts. The proverbial fox guarding the hen house as it were.
We all remember Dennis Hastert, yes? Speaker of the House and serial child molester, he led the charge for Bill Clinton's impeachment in the late nineties. He was convicted of a bank fraud charge that was tangentially related to his pedophilia. Since the allegations were over thirty years old, there wasn't much prosecution that could be done on that account. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Anthony Weiner. You remember him, right? He was a congressman who represented New York in the House of Representatives and resigned in disgrace when his sexting habits came to light. At first, it was just young women, and then it came out that he was sexting a 15-year-old girl. That's when police seized all his devices and rumors surrounding 'what's on Anthony Weiner's laptop' started to swirl. Investigation of Weiner is still ongoing as of this writing.
Dr. Phil joined the fray, with his show last week in which he aired a segment with Kendall, an adult who was once owned and sold for sex from the age of two. Kendall was trafficked around the world and sold for sex to rich clients and political bigwigs.
When asked about the veracity of Kendall's claims, Dr. Phil said, "...a very reliable source has confirmed to us that Kendall has, in fact, been trafficked, raped, molested and abused by a very large, very dangerous organization. That same source confirms she is not a runaway."
Making her first public appearance after escaping from the man she calls her "owner," Kendall describes being forced to participate in actions that shock the conscience. She explains that she was forced to rape children as young as 5- years-old, and even admits to having been forced to kill a baby by the human trafficker she describes as her "owner."Unfortunately this type of behavior is commonly reported by folks who have investigated child trafficking. Kendall also describes how children were hunted by men who would play a sadistic version of hide and seek, raping and torturing the kids when they caught them. She reports how she was allowed to get pregnant so that the babies could be taken and sold for God-knows-what.
She explains that she and other children were often hung from cages suspended from the ceiling, and that they were often drugged before being transported in the darkness of night.Interestingly, Dr. Phil was pulled from airing on Dutch TV shortly after this episode aired. Shades of Ben Swann going dark after his segment on Pizzagate drew ire from the lamestream media. Swann's social media was scrubbed of all things related to pizzagate, and his original video from CBS, along with the rest of his youtube channel, is completely gone. His Twitter page is gone as well.
She claims that she was trafficked to pedophile politicians, and taken to political parties attended by high-level politicians who used her for their personal pleasure. The politicians always took great care to hide what they were doing, according to Kendall, who confirmed that there are many elite U.S. politicians that have been engaged in raping children for many years — a reality that has consistently been covered up and completely hidden from voters.
Perhaps the reason these crimes have been so steadfastly hidden from public view, is that high-level law enforcement officials have also been implicated as being part of the elite pedophile network.
Speaking of Pizzagate, there was a small protest outside the White House this past week in which protesters demanded answers. The Washington Post covered it with as much condescension and derision as possible.
For the interested reader, I collected a lot of #pizzagate evidence here, and the fully sourced, updated collection is available here.
The tag has evolved into #pedogate, as it's obvious from the collection of evidence above that there are police, politicians and many others in positions of authority who are abusing or trafficking children for sadistic sex - including rape, torture, and murder. Many of these people are never caught and there seems to be a rather sophisticated level of conspiracy among its participants.
It's good that this dark side of American culture is finally coming to light. The sad truth is that human trafficking and wealthy elites with twisted sexual appetites are nothing new.
SOTT.net has covered stories related to the Franklin Scandal, the Dutroux Affair and the Finders before, most notably Harrison Koehli's piece, Men Who Hate Women: The Franklin Scandal and the Truth About Our Leaders. Each time these events bubble up to the surface, they seemingly disappear down the memory hole.
Remember that time in 2011 they found a bunch of kiddie porn at the Pentagon? No? That's probably because the investigation was quietly dismissed and then never talked about.
We must continuously demand answers and not remain silent. Each of us is responsible for doing what little we can do to spread awareness of this information. If enough people knew the truth and weren't so easily bamboozled by the Russian boogeyman or the threat of terrorism we might be able to deal with the real terrorists: the rich, political elite who not only sadistically abuse children but also are responsible for the sad state of affairs currently presiding over the US and much of the rest of the world.
