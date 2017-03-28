Jennifer Williamson and her son Aaron were traveling through the DFW airport this weekend when they were targeted by power-tripping TSA agents and police. Apparently, Williamson's young son, who has Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), was deemed a threat by 'security' and pulled off to the side for extra screening. Scared for her and her son's safety, Williamson filmed the interaction. The result is nothing short of infuriating.
As the video begins, Aaron is being treated as if he is checking into a maximum security prison. Then, the sicko TSA agent, 'just doing his job,' begins to grope and prod the young boy. At some points during the molestation, the agent's hands can be seen in direct contact with the boy's genitalia.
Williamson posted the video to her Facebook profile, with the following description:
We have been through hell this morning. They detained Aaron for well over an hour at DFW. (And deliberately kept us from our flight... we are now on an alternate) We were treated like dogs because I requested they attempt to screen him in other ways per TSA rules. He has SPD and I didn't want my child given a pat down like this. Let me make something else crystal clear. He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying "I don't know what I did. What did I do?" I am livid. Please, share... make this viral like the other children's videos with TSA... I wish I had taped the entire interchange because it was horrifying. We had two DFW police officers that were called and flanking him on each side. Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in.As Williamson wished, the video has since gone viral and exposes this ominous practice of molesting children to 'keep you safe.'
On its website, in regards to the new pat-down techniques, the TSA says employees "use the back of the hands for pat-downs over sensitive areas of the body. In limited cases, additional screening involving a sensitive area pat-down with the front of the hand may be needed to determine that a threat does not exist."
We are now witnessing the infuriating effects of such a practice. In the video below, the agent is clearly using the front of his hands to grope this little boy.
"Due to this change, TSA asked FSDs [field security directors] to contact airport law enforcement and brief them on the procedures in case they are notified that a passenger believes a [TSA employee] has subjected them to an abnormal screening practice," Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) wrote earlier this month.
As the Free Thought Project has pointed out countless times, the TSA has been caught in a myriad of criminal activity — including everything from massive drug trafficking conspiracies to brutal beat downs. Granting this already despicable group of cronies the ability to further dehumanize Americans for the facade of safety is nothing short of irresponsible and tyrannical — and, as this video shows, disgusting.
To the average American who buys into the 'terrorists hate our freedom' propaganda, this move by the TSA to grant them the legal ability to grope themselves and their children, has been mostly accepted. However, to those of us who pay attention and realize that the TSA has a 95% failure rate at stopping anything from coming through, as well as being a massively corrupt and predatory organization, this move is seen for what it actually is — conditioning for the police state.
Hopefully, the sharing of this video and article will serve as a wake-up to those unaware of this tyranny unfolding before our eyes.
The Free Thought Project reached out to the TSA for comment, however, we've yet to receive a response.
