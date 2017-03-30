In a new podcast (embedded below), Ellis goes on an epic 35-minute, anti-snowflake, anti-hollywood rant that is pure entertainment. And Ellis didn't pull any punches either as he took direct aim at the public meltdowns of Barbara Streisand and Lena Dunham telling them to stop "blaming the president for your own problems and neuroses."
"You can dislike the fact that Trump was elected, yes, definitely, and yet still understand and accept ultimately that he was elected this time around. Or you can have a complete mental and emotional collapse and let the Trump presidency define you, which I think is absurd. ... If you are still losing your s— about Trump, I think you should probably go to a shrink and not let the bad man that was elected define your self-victimization and your life. You are letting him win."Ellis goes on to blast the hypocrisy of the left and their "Resistance" movement saying that he would prefer to resist the "childish meltdowns I've been witnessing at dinners and on social media and on late night TV..."
"Barbra Streisand says she's gaining weight because of Trump. Lena Dunham says she's losing weight because of Trump. Really? You're blaming the president for your own problems and neuroses?"
"For some reason I started thinking about the cost of Meryl Streep's gown at the Golden Globes and the $30 million apartment she had recently put on the market in Greenwich Village."Meanwhile, Ellis notes that his own boyfriend has relapsed into a struggle with opiates since Trump's victory and has done little since November other than obsess over Russian conspiracy theories on Reddit followed by binge watching sessions of Rachel Maddow obsessing over those same Russian conspiracy theories.
"Liberalism used to be about freedom but now is about a kind of warped moral authority that is actually part of the moral superiority movement. This faction of the left is touchingly now known as 'The Resistance.' Oh yes, the resistance. What is this resistance? There are posters all over my neighborhood in West Hollywood urging me to resist, resist, resist."
"But some of us, who did not vote for Trump, and who located exactly who he was decades ago ... some of us have been wondering: Resist what, exactly? And who is telling us to resist whatever? The people who voted for the candidate who lost — I'm supposed to listen to them? Is this a joke? ... Well I'm certainly resisting the childish meltdowns I've been witnessing at dinners and on social media and on late night TV and too many times in my own home."
"What was happening to my boyfriend was also reflective of the epidemic of moral superiority that has engulfed and is now destroying, eating alive, the American left. I cannot count the time my boyfriend has left the house since the election his hair long and tousled, he hasn't shaved in months, and he's addicted to three things besides opiates: Russian conspiracies discussed on Reddit, Rachel Maddow detailing Russian conspiracies, and Final Fantasy 15," Ellis said.In conclusion, Ellis says it's just about time that liberals get up and "pull on your big boy pants."
"It's time to get up, pull on your big-boy pants, and have a stiff drink at the bar. Because in the end, we share only one country."The full rant can be heard here:
