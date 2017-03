"In our half-century of international research, we've not found any other class of experience that has as strong and consistent effect on personality and personality development as does the experience of rejection, especially by parents in childhood.



Both parents affect your personality, but rejection by one parent could be more critical for long-term development. Being rejected by your father can do greater, long-lasting emotional damage than being rejected by your mother, research finds.Professor Ronald Rohner, co-author of the study, said:Rejection by either parent, or both, has a huge effect on children's personality.The emotional pain can be considerable. The same parts of the brain are activated for emotional pain as for physical pain, other research has found.Professor Rohner said:The results come from a review of over 500 studies. The studies help to emphasise how inaccurate it is to simply 'blame the mother' for children's behaviour problems.Professor Rohner said:The study was published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Review ( Khaleque & Rohner, 2012 ).