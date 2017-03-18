Science & Technology
NASA unveils incredible high-def image of layered Martian crater
RT
Sat, 18 Mar 2017 18:56 UTC
Uzboi Vallis is situated in the Margaritifer Sinus quadrangle (MC-19) region on Mars, believed to have been formed by water that once existed on the planet.
The dramatic layers of rust-hued rock likely formed when the valley's drainage was blocked by a large impact that hollowed out the planet's Holden Crater.
Over time, the valley's water level rose high enough to flow out over the top of the crater and drained the lake, eroding the layered deposits in the process. However, some layers were strong enough to withstand the erosion and remain intact today.
The magnificent detail of these layers was captured in stunning high definition by powerful NASA instruments. The variation across the valley floor suggests that the clays have, in fact, been washed in from surrounding areas.
Earlier this month, the European Space Agency also found evidence of a huge flood on the red planet some 3 billion years ago, the remnants of which were captured by the agency's high-definition camera onboard the Mars Express.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The ultimate tyranny in a society is not control by martial law. It is control by the psychological manipulation of consciousness, through which reality is defined so that those who exist within it do not even realize that they are in prison. They do not even realize that there is something outside of where they exist.
Recent Comments
While I'm not particularly a Trump fan. I do like the fact that he's trying to rid the government of criminal activity and to ax the wasteful...
Breathtaking! I wish these pics were in high res. They would make a nice desktop background.
Good interview. When you have the bravest living man in the world ( Buzz Aldrin) send cryptic message: "We are all in danger. It is pure evil"...
Interesting. One wonders if tectonic plate fault lines can undergo a similar process.
