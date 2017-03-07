© REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic

A local source in Iraq's city of Mosul told Sputnik that there are dozens of cases of children being injured as a result of a chemical attack carried out by Daesh terrorists. Similarly, the head of the information center of the People's Mobilization Forces of Iraq, Zu al-Fakkar al Baladawi, spoke to Sputnik about the use of chemical weapons.In the eastern part of the city, in the district of Rashidiya, the terrorists fired four missiles which were stuffed with the poisonous substance. The missiles were fired from the western part of the city, which is held by Daesh, according to the source.Earlier, a source from Iraq's internal security force told Sputnik that Daesh used toxic gas in order to prevent the advance of the Iraqi army into the western part of Mosul.Previously, bombs with toxic substances were dumped via unmanned aerial vehicles, or were put inside cars that the terrorists blew up as soon as soldiers approached.One such attack resulted in the death of four servicemen.According to the World Health Organization [WHO] at least 12 people, including women and children, are being treated after getting attacked by the chemical weapons in Mosul. The representative of the UN humanitarian mission in Iraq, Liz Grande, called for an investigation into the possible use of chemical weapons in the Iraqi city.The head of the information center of the People's Mobilization Forces of Iraq, Zu al-Fakkar al Baladawi, told Sputnik that the topic of chemical weapons is a large part of the ongoing information war."The first time Daesh used chemical weapons such as chlorine and other toxic substances were in the south of Salah ad Din Governorate. Back then the UN and the international community did not pay any attention to the investigations by the Iraqi side, the reports of some media outlets and the stories of the victims about their experience and the nature of injuries they had received," Baladawi told Sputnik.He further said that today, as the US-led coalition takes part in the liberation of Mosul, the topic of chemical weapons is actively being discussed at an international level."Although previously, we had been provided with a large amount of data on the presence of an impressive number of components used for the production of chemical bombs," the head of the center said.According to him the People's Mobilization Forces discovered over 100 tons of ammonia, which together with chlorine is used to produce explosives."Now that the Americans have taken the position of countering terrorism, they have begun to raise this issue," Baladawi said.He added that the chemicals used for making the bombs are not manufactured in Iraq, but are imported from abroad under special informal agreements.On March 1, patients with symptoms of exposure to an agent, which causes blisters, were treated at the hospital in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq, according to a WHO statement.